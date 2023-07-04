Carrie Underwood Gets Matching Heart Tattoos With Her Sisters & Their 74-YO Mom: “Never Would’ve Thought”

Country music star Carrie Underwood and her 74-year-old mother Carole Underwood, along with her sisters Shanna Underwood Means and Stephanie U Shelton recently went on a family adventure by getting matching tattoos showing their closeness. The Grammy-winning performer shared this special journey on social media.

The Champion singer wrote on Instagram on Sunday, July 2, “When your 74-year-old mother asks you and your sisters to get matching tattoos with her in Vegas, the only questions are, 'What?’ and ‘Where?’ I never would’ve thought I’d see the day that Mama Carole would be gettin’ some ink!”

Sisters Shanna and Stephanie were among the family members who traveled with Carrie to Darek Riley's Nevada studio where they decided on a little heart design, per US Magazine. Carole, Shanna, and Stephanie got the tattoo on the inside of their wrists, whilst the country music singer chose to have the tattoo on the top of her foot.

Nearly two months after getting her last tattoo, Carrie now has matching tattoos with her mother and siblings. The Before He Cheats artist posted on Instagram in May that she and her closest pals received identical floral tattoos while on a trip to Florida, calling themselves "Sisters... not by blood... but sisters nonetheless." She wrote, "God truly showed us a great favor by putting us all together. These ladies are strong, kind, and faithful and I’m so happy I get to do life with them!!!!”

She revealed at the time, “It’s true that you don’t get to choose your family, but if I could, I would choose these exact three women to be my sisters-in-law! From the beach to the tattoo parlor, Destin didn’t know what hit it! I love you ladies!!!”

Carrie added fresh tattoos immediately following the conclusion of her Reflection residency at Resorts World Las Vegas. “What an amazing run in #Vegas!!!” the Grammy winner gushed via Instagram hours earlier on Sunday, sharing photos from her show the night prior. “Already can’t wait to come back in September. Thanks for treatin’ us right!!! We’ll see ya’ next time!!!”

On June 21, Carrie started the most recent phase of her residency, which lasted through Saturday, July 1. Later this autumn, the concert will return for four months. A source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly in April that Carrie, who has two sons with her husband Mike Fisher, is "embracing" her new chapter as her career soars and she turns 40.

The insider went on to say that Carrie still has "many more goals" on her list but is "so proud" of what she's already accomplished. “Her biggest wish as she focuses on all avenues in her life [is that] she wants to feel this good and healthy for as long as she is able to,” the insider said.

