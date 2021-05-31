Donald Trump's Empire Is Being Probed Like A 'Mafia Family,' Report Says

Prosecutors in Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance's investigation of Donald Trump's businesses are allegedly probing it "as if it were a mafia family," Salon reported.

According to the publication, Vance Jr. is considering using the New York state racketeering statute that mirrors the federal Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act to charge the Trump Organization, which he is examining as a "corrupt enterprise."

The RICO law has notoriously been used to go after organized crime and was first introduced in 1970.