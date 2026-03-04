A New Bruise On Donald Trump’s Neck Ignites Fresh Health Concerns

During his second term as U.S. president, Donald Trump has often been spotted with bruises and injuries that have raised concerns about his health. While Trump and his administration have consistently said that the president is doing well, his appearance has at times suggested otherwise.

Previously, bruises on Trump’s hands had become a matter of concern. The president had also tried to hide them with makeup, which only drew more attention. Now, a new rash mark on Trump’s neck has sparked fresh speculation about his health.

On March 2, Trump attended a Medal of Honor ceremony held at the White House, where he placed a medal around the neck of Vietnam War veteran Army Command Sgt. Maj. Terry P. Richardson. However, it was Trump’s neck that drew attention, as slightly below and behind his right ear, a noticeable and painful-looking rash was visible.

BREAKING: New photos show Donald Trump has a new rash covering a large part of his neck. This comes after months of speculation about his health over his bruised hand and other health issues. pic.twitter.com/zTcTaqGRjP — First To Hear It (@firsttohearit) March 2, 2026

Now, Trump is well known for attempting to hide his rashes and bruises with makeup. However, this one was left completely uncovered, which drew even more attention from netizens.

In response to an X post featuring Trump’s photos and the caption, “BREAKING: New photos show Donald Trump has a new rash covering a large part of his neck. This comes after months of speculation about his health over his bruised hand and other health issues,” one user commented, “I bet he’s got shingles.”

Another added, “Giant rash, but his ear is unharmed.” A third user referred to Trump’s assassination attempt and chimed in, “Huh. No scars from his ear being “blown off” but a totally disgusting growth does appear to have formed on his neck.” One user was more direct, writing, “Radiation burns. He’s dying.”

Another did not forget about his hand and posted, “Whoa — this is new. Trump has a significant rash-like injury on his neck today in addition to his disfigured hand.” As the rash drew widespread attention, speculation about what it could be also increased. A few users even claimed it could be some kind of STD, while others focused on the possibility that it was the result of various skin conditions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CNN (@cnn)



Besides the rash, Trump has also shown signs of clear cognitive decline during his second term. He has often been found to be fumbling and drifting off in the middle of his speeches. His own niece Mary Trump had also mentioned that he was showing signs of dementia, a claim that has been supported by psychiatrists as well.

Trump had also undergone an MRI and the reasons behind that still remain unclear. According to his administration, the MRI was done as a precautionary measure. However, health experts have pointed out that the MRI is not a precautionary test and it is generally prescribed to examine something specific. However, no more details were provided about the reason behind Trump having to undergo an MRI.

With the appearance of the neck rash and the rising speculations about Trump’s health, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt might soon come up with some kind of explanation behind the same that would essentially undermine the health issues that Trump is facing.