“If I Didn’t Terminate…”: Trump Slams Obama Over Iran Nuclear Deal

Donald Trump is blaming his predecessors for the war with Iran. In one of his usual Truth Social rants, the POTUS pointed fingers at Barack Obama and Joe Biden for how things escalated. However, he also took the credit for being the one to prevent the worst situation that could have happened, or so he claims.

Taking to Truth Social, Trump wrote, “If I didn’t terminate Obama’s horrendous Iran Nuclear Deal (JCPOA), Iran would have had a Nuclear Weapon three years ago.”

He was referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, from which he withdrew the U.S. in 2018 during his first term in office. The nuclear deal was initially signed on July 14, 2015, during the Obama administration. The former POTUS called this agreement a historic diplomatic breakthrough, emphasizing it would put Iran’s nuclear activities under supervision and restriction.

“That was the most dangerous transaction we have ever entered into, and had it been allowed to stand, the World would be an entirely different place right now,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. He then lamented, “You can blame Barack Hussein Obama, and Sleepy Joe Biden. THANK YOU PRESIDENT TRUMP!”

MAGA supporters rallied following his comments, but critics were on alert. “Considering Trump pulled out of the JCPOA in 2018, how is Biden to blame?” one user asked under Rapid Response 47’s repost of Trump’s comments.

“TRUMP IS TRYING TO JUSTIFY TERMINATING OBAMA’S DEAL. IRAN AGREED TO ROUND THE CLOCK MONITORING OF ITS PROGRAM. IT DID SO IN PART TO RELEASE IRANIAN FUNDS THAT THE U.S. HAD FROZEN AS PART OF U.S. SANCTIONS. OBAMA DID NOT GIVE IRAN MONEY. IT WAS THEIRS,” another user explained.

“Oh, please. The JCPOA had stalled Iran’s nuclear progress. Trump terminated it purely out of spite for Obama,” wrote one critic. One simply lamented, “It’s always someone else’s fault. Never Trump. How convenient.”

His remarks came amid escalating conflict between Iran and the United States since the first attacks on February 28. The joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran have already killed the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei. However, three American soldiers lost their lives.

During a video address on Sunday, Trump vowed to avenge the deaths. “We grieve for the true American patriots who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation, even as we continue the righteous mission for which they gave their lives,” he said.

According to Centcom’s statement, five soldiers have also been seriously injured while “several others sustained minor shrapnel injuries and concussions.” On Sunday, the president also warned, “Sadly, there will likely be more before it ends. That’s the way it is likely to be more. But we’ll do everything possible where that won’t be the case.”