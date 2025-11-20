Doctor Calls Trump’s MRI Claims ‘Nonsensical’ — Warns of Evident Signs of Health Decline

Discussions about President Donald Trump’s health have been a trending media topic for months. We are almost at the end of 2025, but speculation about his health reports, mental and physical conditions, has been in the news from the time he started his second term in January 2025. At this point, there seems to be enough information about the topic for a full-fledged PhD thesis. Yet, the speculations don’t stop!

What’s more intriguing is that Psychologists like John Gartner (he was the one who claimed Trump’s word mixups and linguistic slips are known as phonemic paraphasia, and are not ordinary aging mistakes but signs of neurological decline), to critics like Michael Wolff and Mary Trump, have given their opinions on his recent health results and accused the White House of keeping everyone in the dark about the truth.

According to The Irish Star, recently, Dr. Vin Gupta, a pulmonologist and medical analyst who leads health content for the Meidas Touch Network, claimed that Trump’s MRI is “nonsensical.”

He asserted that MRIs are not a part of routine check-ups that include blood tests and similar other things, and these tests are only recommended when there is an urgent need.

For what we know, Donald Trump’s recent MRI scan was part of a “follow-up” appointment, following a previous medical visit, which deemed him to be in “excellent health.” Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), along with possible signs of developing knock knees with a visible gait, a few months before he took the scan.

Dr Gupta said, “An MRI takes 15 to 45 minutes. You hear the loud magnetic banging. You absolutely know which part of your body is being scanned,” and he angrily slammed the administration, saying, ” That’s not how medical routine examinations work”.

He further claimed that Donald Trump’s recent behavior during public appearances, marked by rambling speech, slow memory, confusion, and tiredness are visible sign of the president’s declining health. He described Trump as showing signs of “accelerated aging,” diminished cognitive sharpness, reduced alertness, and vascular issues.

Dr. Gupta said, “he’s old and it’s showing.” Meanwhile, Trump’s physician, Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella has repeatedly claimed that the President is absolutely fine. Barbabella has been doing his tests since the time he returned to power.

As per the physician, Donald Trump spent about three hours at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for a scheduled follow-up exam. The exam reportedly included imaging, lab tests, and preventive assessments. POTUS also received his annual flu shot and a COVID-19 booster.

“I got an MRI, it was perfect,” Trump said quite proudly, though he did not provide additional details. The test was done right before he went on his trip to the Middle East.

Magnetic Resonance Imaging of trump’s brain finds the best results ever seen by modern medicine when it fails to locate any contents or activity. pic.twitter.com/7cOWEIiEr8 — Ukrainian Ministry of Accidental Russian Fires (@EPICGOPFAIL) November 15, 2025

At the beginning of November, Trump appeared in an interview with CBS News alongside Host Norah O’Donnell for a 60 Minutes interview. As the duo spoke about the recent political developments in the country, he looked tired, weak, and was reportedly dripping in sweat as he sat across the popular host in a classic pant suit and a classic red tie.

Once the interview aired, many social media users commented on his appearance. “This is Trump on 60 Minutes right now. He looks absolutely awful, incoherent, rambling, and dripping in sweat. This man is not well!” political influencer Harry Sisson posted on X (formerly Twitter).

As rumors about this health continue to swirl like a genie, all we can do is wait for the next official update by the administration for further claims.