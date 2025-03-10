Break Ups, Infidelity and What Not, Donald Trump and Melania’s Marriage is Full of Red Flags

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump got married on Jan 22, 2025, at a ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida. The event was held at the Bethesda-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church. The reception was held at the Mar-a-Lago estate, where they also spent their honeymoon. They welcomed their son Barron in March 2006. The duo regained their power in 2025 as Trump took over the office, and Melania returned as first lady.

Melania Trump is the president’s third wife, following the late Ivana Trump and Marla Maples. Their relationship has always been a topic of discussion, even 20 years ago when they first got together. Their relationship has witnessed its twists and turns through the years. However, the couple has stood firm. But during other moments, their relationship has seen some major red flags. This does not necessarily mean they might split, but there are some intense moments.

Melania Trump speaks on her love for Donald, and their glamorous wedding: pic.twitter.com/jNAAFf5kRp — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) January 22, 2025

Melania and Donald Trump first met in 1998 at a New York Fashion Week party. The first red flag was that Trump attended the event with another woman as a date and still dared to ask Melania out. Melania clearly remembers the moment as she discussed this in an interview with Harper Bazaar in Jan 2016.

She said, “He wanted my number, but he was on a date, so of course, I didn’t give it to him,” Melania explained. “I said, ‘I am not giving you my number; you give me yours, and I will call you.’ I wanted to see what kind of number he would give me — if it was a business number, ‘What is this? I’m not doing business with you.'” Melania gave her number anyway.

Melania Trump and Marla Maples at Tiffany’s Wedding

– Mar-A-Lago November 12 2022 pic.twitter.com/bfTic9LqOr — itsallrealitv (@itsallrealitv) November 13, 2022

Donald Trump separated from Marla Maples in 1997, and while their divorce was finalized in 1999, Melania started dating him. The overlapping of the relationship in itself is a red flag. It doesn’t end here, their relationship has yet another red flag. Melania was well aware of Donald Trump and Marla’s relationship. The entire foundation of the relationship is based on infidelity. “It’s possible that maybe it would still be going on,” Donald said in a 1994 interview on “Primetime Live.” “My life was so great in so many ways … beautiful girlfriend, beautiful wife, beautiful everything,” he later said. “Life was just a bowl of cherries.”

While some couples believe relationship breaks don’t work, Melania and Donald Trump feel otherwise. The ‘power couple’ have broken up once in their early days in their relationship. “Melania and Donald were set to go on a trip to Mar-a-Lago, but she ditched him.”[Donald] had dated Kara for almost two years, and what did Melania do? She broke up with him,” Kessler told People. He discusses the same in his book “The Trump White House: Changing the Rules of the Game.” “She said, ‘Screw that, I don’t care about all his billions of dollars, I am breaking up,’ and she called [Donald’s former butler Tony Senecal] at Mar-a-Lago to send all her clothes back.”

However, Melania was not gone for long because her anger was a turn-on for Donald Trump. “The next week, she was back,” Senecal explained to Kessler in “The Trump White House.” “When she called me, her suitcases were still on the plane in New York. When they came back, and she came back, I just carried them back into the mansion, laughing.”

Another red flag in their relationship was Trump’s joke about being absent from parental duties. “There’s nothing like a good marriage, and there’s nothing like having children,” Donald told King. “I have four great children. If you have the money, having children is great. Now, I know Melania, I won’t be doing the diapers. I’m not going to be making the food. I may never see the kids, frankly. No. She will be an unbelievable mother. I’ll be a good father, but I’ll be, you know, doing my deals.” In Mar 2006, Barron was born, and safe to say Melania was the only one changing his diapers.

🟥🟥🟥 BREAKING

Melania has NOT shown up for Trump’s criminal trial…not even for one (1) day. It’s like even their marriage is FAKE. So, WHERE’S MELANIA?🤔

(top 3 funniest replies win) pic.twitter.com/PBy2YXYabO — 💙 Dr. MemeNstein votes 💙 BLUE 🇺🇸🦅 (@Coste1Costello) May 28, 2024

Perhaps the most enormous red flag in Donald Trump and Melania’s marriage is the allegations of infidelity. Stormy Daniels claimed that she and Donald had sexual relations in 2006 while Melania was home with their baby son. Donald has constantly been defying these accusations. Melania washed her hands and said it was Donald’s issue to take care of.

Recently and before, Melania was often absent from several public events. “It’s my choice not to be there [on the campaign trail],” Melania said. “I support my husband 100 percent, but… we have a 9-year-old son, Barron, and I’m raising him.” Yet again, in 2024, when Donald ran a second time, Melania was hardly ever with him.