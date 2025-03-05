Fans Slam Melania Trump for Her Unusual Behavior During Donald Trump’s Congress Speech

Since his election as the American President for the second time, Donald Trump held his first Congressional address on March 4, 2025. Melania Trump and the other family members were present, though Barron Trump could not be seen anywhere, which sparked enough speculation online.

Besides Barron’s absence, Melania Trump’s behavior has also caught the eyes of netizens. It was already clear that while leaving from White House, Melania was uncomfortably holding Trump’s hand and he did not even open the limo’s door for her. Something troubling seemed to be brewing between them, though it could not be clearly pointed out.

Now, some more strange behavior on Melania’s part has been captured during the meeting. As Trump talked about various issues like the Russia-Ukraine war, increased tariff rates, and Elon Musk’s department DOGE and its intentions, at one point, after criticizing Joe Biden and talking about American border safety, Trump received a standing ovation from the Republicans.

Interestingly, Melania did not join them and remained seated. This ignited a series of strong responses on X, where one user posted, “Irritating to see Melania Trump not standing up and clapping when everyone is sitting around her. That’s your f—king husband. Show support.”

Another one joined, asking, “Why doesn’t Melania stand up for her man?” Another one also had the same question, “Isn’t Melania suppose to stand up?” as a fourth commented: “Wonder why Melania isn’t standing to clap with everyone else?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Solakiewicz (@realmichaelsolakiewicz)

While it did seem strange for the First Lady to remain seated while everyone stood up and applauded her husband, the reason behind her doing so remains unknown. It should be noted here that Trump also included Melania in his speech, as he said, “I also want to recognise another person who has devoted herself to foster care, community, she works so hard on it. Very loving person, our magnificent first lady of the United States.”

He added, “Melania’s work has yielded incredible results, helping prepare our nation’s future leaders as they enter the work force. Our first lady is joined by two impressive young women, very impressive, Haley Ferguson, who benefited from the first lady’s Fostering the Future initiative, and is poised to complete her education and become a teacher. And Elliston Berry, who became victim of an illicit deepfake image produced by a peer. With Elliston’s help, the Senate just passed the Take It Down Act.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus)

This again led to the audience standing up and clapping, and this time, Melania joined as she smiled at Trump. Melania’s long absence from the White House has already sparked all kinds of speculation, and her behavior during Trump’s first congressional address will further fuel those rumors.

However, this is not Melania’s first instance of not standing up during a speech by her husband. She did this during Trump’s first presidency and his State of the Union address. With Barron Trump’s absence at the address and Melania’s strange behavior, it would be interesting to see how the Trump family’s dynamic further evolves in the coming days.