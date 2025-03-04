Barron Trump’s WEIRD Absence at Dad’s Big Congress Speech—What’s the REAL Reason?

Barron Trump had a valid excuse for missing the president’s joint speech to Congress on Tuesday night, making him the first Trump child to miss it. This week, the 18-year-old, a freshman at New York University, has courses. He is currently residing in New York in Trump Tower.

His siblings, Tiffany Trump and husband Michael Boulos, Don Jr. with girlfriend Bettina Anderson Eric and Lara Trump, and Ivanka Trump with husband Jared Kushner, all joined his mother Melania Trump in witnessing Donald Trump’s statements.

Just kidding lol Here’s Barron Trump…he’s 18 and towers over his dad Orange VonSchizenpants. If Republicans want to target the Obama kids and Bill and Hilary’s daughter Chelsea, he’s 100% fair game. pic.twitter.com/n2tgH034I5 — X 🇵🇸 (@realXanderXjork) May 9, 2024

Trump’s youngest child is a business student. However, he is probably finding it difficult to have a typical college experience because of his round-the-clock Secret Service detail. Melania has admitted that her son is different from other teenagers, and it is believed that she and Barron spent a large portion of her first month as first lady back in New York.

‘I don’t think it’s possible for him to be a normal student. His experience at college — it’s very different than any other kid,’ she said in December. Melania Trump is protective of her son. But she has bragged about how he helped his father in the 2024 election, recommending podcasts for the president to speak to in order to reach young male voters.

‘He’s a grown young man. I’m very proud of him – about his knowledge, even about politics, and giving advice to his father. He brought in so many young people. He knows his generation,’ she told Fox News in January.

But she has also prevented him from attending several significant political gatherings, such as the Republican National Convention this summer. When his father was first elected, Barron was ten years old. He grew up in the White House during his adolescence.

Melania promised to pay them a visit in Washington, D.C. ‘He will come and visit, yes,’ she told Fox News in January. ‘I feel that children we have them feel they are like 18, 19 years old. We teach them, we guide them. And then we give them the wings to fly. And I always respect Barron’s yes and no and what he likes to do, where he would like to be.’

The majority of his siblings were present to keep an eye on their father in the meantime. The president and the siblings are close and supportive of one another. Trump’s first marriage to Ivana Trump produced Don Jr., Eric, and Ivanka. Barron is the son of President and First Lady Melania Trump, while Tiffany is the daughter of his second wife, Marla Maples.

Trump family are in the gallery attending Trump’s joint session address of Congress pic.twitter.com/8OVqch5wzK — Reda (@redamor_) March 5, 2025

The Trump children, however, lead independent lives. Tiffany Boulos is expecting their first child with husband Michael Boulos. On Fox News, Lara Trump has a new program. The Trump family business is still operated by Eric Trump. Ivanka and her Miami-based spouse, Jared Kushner, have three school-age children.

In order to concentrate on their family, they have avoided politics throughout Trump’s second term, although they continue to communicate with the president on a daily basis and offer emotional support.

‘I’m most looking forward to just being able to show up for him as a daughter and be there for him, to take his mind off things and like watch a movie with him or watch a sports game, to know that he can be with me and be himself, and just relax,’ Ivanka told The Skinny Confidential podcast in January.