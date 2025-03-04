Why Did Melania Trump Disappear After Inauguration?—Secret Service Was Allegedly ‘Uneasy’ for THIS Reason!

After weeks of hiatus, Melania Trump made her highly-anticipated return to the spotlight with the online safety bill against deepfakes. Making her second term debut at Capitol Hill, the first lady hosted a roundtable discussion, urging lawmakers to support her Take It Down Act. Her proposed legislation reflects on the fallout of revenge p–rn and deepfakes. Her bill would criminalize posting intimate imagery online without consent, whether it’s real or tampered with.

This marked her first public appearance since her husband Donald Trump‘s inauguration on January 20, followed by her visit to the devastated areas in California and North Carolina on January 24. While the President created a stir with his various actions and executive orders, vastly changing the dynamic of US international relations, the 47th FLOTUS had been consistently MIA for weeks.

Mere days after the White House released her official portrait, Melania Trump disappeared from the public eye, as well as, from accompanying her husband. It’s been over a month since Donald Trump began his second term in office, but the First Lady has barely been present for most of it. The President met up with leaders from around the world amid a turbulent political climate, but Melania wasn’t there to welcome UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel, or Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Not just the White House, Melania has also skipped major events like the Super Bowl. Her husband made history as the first President ever to attend the prestigious annual football league. And while his daughter Ivanka, his son Eric, and their spouses accompanied Trump, the First Lady surprisingly missed the family get-together.

#MELANIA should´ve been there…we want to see her.

If President Trump should have someone with him, it should be the First Lady. #SuperBowlLIX

I am surprised Ivanka went, since she was a no show, and refused to/didn´t want anything to do with or show up during the campiagn,… https://t.co/WfddFUnkjn — Victoria 🍊 💃 (@VickanFW) February 10, 2025

As many wondered where she was all this time, the President himself gave some hint during the National Governors’ Association Dinner in Washington on February 22. It was Melania’s first return to the White House after weeks and Trump thanked her for hosting the glamourous black-tie feast. “She worked very hard on making sure everything was beautiful. She’s very good at that… Thank you for doing such a great job, honey. Really great. Really beautiful,” he said, seemingly hinting that she had been busy preparing for it.

According to reports, Melania has also been busy with her son, Barron Trump, aside from party planning. During Mr. Trump’s first term in office, she mostly remained in New York with her son, who was then 10, finishing his school year. She also delayed her move to the White House. Although Barron is an 18-year-old NYU freshman now, his mother remains committed to taking care of him. The youngest first son is reportedly grappling with experiencing a normal campus life amid Secret Service detail, so Melania continues to prioritize him over everything, as per insiders.

But her attention wasn’t only on Barron all this time. The real reason behind her long disappearance has been mostly because of the filming of her day-to-day life documentary. Amazon has reportedly offered $40 million to license the project, and the crew has been granted unconstrained access to her.

Incoming First Lady Melania Trump tells Fox & Friends why she decided to make a documentary about her life: “I get so many messages and letters how they enjoyed the book and they would love, my fans and people, would love to hear more from me.” pic.twitter.com/XOYEmC00if — The Recount (@therecount) January 13, 2025

She was joined by them at Mar-a-Lago, as Melania packed up for her move to Washington from the Palm Beach home. For the filming, the crew even earned access to the first family’s residential quarters in the White House, and it reportedly left the Secret Service agents feeling “uneasy.” The household staff signed waivers, and the filming team had unfettered access, as per Irish Star.

Melania Trump went separate ways from her visit to North Carolina and California with her husband back in January. Throughout the month, she kept busy with filming commitments, which reportedly wrapped up in February. According to insiders, the first lady is now expected to return to her duties while also running her jewelry line and selling her NFT.