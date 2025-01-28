‘Power in a Single Frame’, Melania Trump’s First Lady Portrait Ignites Debate—And Admiration

Melania Trump is back in the White House, and this time, she is serving looks.

The White House has released the official portrait of the First Lady, Melania Trump. The picture was clicked on the day after her husband, President Donald Trump took office. The picture was clicked by Belgian photographer Régine Mahaux.

Dressed in a dark suit and a white blouse, the 54-year-old First Lady is a picture of power and grace. In this black and white picture, Melania Trump is standing near a reflective glass table with her hand extended on the table and her reflection peeking back. Clicked in the Yellow Oval Room, viewers can see the backdrop of The Washington Monument.

First Lady Melania Trump’s Official White House Portrait pic.twitter.com/pMdooFZW53 — First Lady Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) January 27, 2025

Melania trump is looking absolutely graceful in long cascading hair and power pose. It may be her way of saying that this time, she is ready.

This is not the first time Régine Mahaux has snapped Melania Trump, as she has been a family photographer of the Trump’s since 2006, despite being based out of Paris. The first family of the United States is not the only famous clientele Mahaux has. She has regularly photographed the Belgian Royal Family and hollywood celebrities like Robert De Niro and Salma Hayek, who lives in France with her husband.

About Melania Trump, Ms. Mahaux told BBC, ​​”As an artist to work with such an inspiring woman is a great privilege. She is a perfectionist and is really involved in the creative process.”

Melania in her New York office in Trump Tower.

“The modeling business prepared me for the life I have today: glamorous, but tough and relentless.” Melania Trump for Schweizer Illustrierte

Photo by Régine Mahaux, styled by Hervé Pierre, wearing a white floral brocade suit by… pic.twitter.com/07Ymb9fvPq — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) October 31, 2024

This official photograph of Melania Trump is much in contrast to the one The White House released in 2017. Though snapped by Régine Mahaux herself, the photographer found a new character in the subject this time around. In her last official photograph, Melania adorned jewelry on her fingers and had a very Mona Lisa-like smile. The picture was in full color and showed a beautiful woman. However, the image released this time is of a woman who knows what she wants and how she wants it.

White House has released the first official portrait of First Lady Melania Trump. pic.twitter.com/4X4SAwUYtS — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) April 3, 2017

This goes with Melania Trump’s attitude being the First lady, this time around. She has seen it all and has been through it all. This time, Melania is not sure of how she will move in and what she wants where in the White House. However, her first priority still is her son. She has made that abundantly clear that Barron Trump comes first.

The response to her standing strong and showcasing herself through words and pictures has been received well by internet users. MAGA block can not stop gushing about how wonderful and stoic she looks.

Several experts have also taken the opportunity to comment on the official portrait. Gwendolyn DuBois Shaw, Faculty Director for the Department of History of Art at the University of Pennsylvania, says that the placement of Melania trump in front of the window with an obelisk behind her talks about her stature and her pose defines confidence, which was somewhat missing in her first official White House portrait.

The picture also shows the confidence Melania Trump has in Ms. Mahaux. This confidence definitely comes from a working relationship of 20 years and her modeling background. The First Lady now commands the respect of the camera and the common man.