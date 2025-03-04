Melania Trump Calls Out Democrats During First Roundtable on Deepfakes Since Returning to The White House

In her first public appearance since returning to the White House, Melania Trump called out opposition members while addressing a Capitol Hill roundtable. The First Lady was at the Hill to back the Take It Down Act, urging lawmakers to pass it. The bipartisan bill is being introduced to the Senate by Senators Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota)

The Take It Down Act, in Ted Cruz’s words, “empowers victims (of revenge/AI-generated explicit imagery) across the entire United States. It makes it a felony for these deviants to publish any non-consensual intimate images, including fake, lifelike pornographic images of real people.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus)

“Just as importantly, our bipartisan bill requires Big Tech to have a notice-and-takedown process so every victimized American – not just the rich or famous – can get these disturbing images offline immediately,” Cruz added.

Speaking at the roundtable, Melania Trump, said, “The widespread presence of abusive behavior in the digital domain affects the daily lives of our children, families, and communities. Addressing this issue is essential for fostering a safe and supportive environment for our young people. I hope today’s roundtable builds awareness of the harm caused by non-consensual intimate imagery and eventually the approval of the TAKE IT DOWN Act in Congress.”

Trump added, “I urge Congress to prioritize the passage of the TAKE IT DOWN Act. This legislation is essential for addressing the growing concerns related to online safety, protecting individual rights, and promoting a healthier digital environment. By advancing this bill, Congress can take an important step towards ensuring accountability and fostering responsible online behavior. The TAKE IT DOWN Act represents a powerful step toward justice, healing, and unity. ”

She then expressed her disappointment over the number of Democrats present, saying, “I must admit, however, I expected to see more Democrats—leaders—with us here today to address this serious issue. Surely, as adults, we can prioritize America’s children ahead of partisan politics.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fox News (@foxnews)

Ted Cruz commented on the FLOTUS being a part of the roundtable, and said, “We’re very excited to be joined today by the First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump. Mrs. Trump has long been a champion for protecting our nation’s children with her “Be Best” initiative.”

“And I can think of no more important issue for our First Lady to lead on than protecting children online. Your success will mean our children’s success and healing for thousands of victims,” Ted further added appreciating Melania Trump’s initiative.