Why Melania Trump Stays Away from the White House—New Reports Uncover the Truth

Melania Trump and Donald Trump have been in the public eye for various reasons since the couple returned to the White House for their second term. While the news of trouble brewing between the two caught the tabloid headlines, especially after Melania’s absence from Trump’s first presidential term, recent reports suggest something else!

The couple, who share a considerable age gap, have been together for nearly two decades. The latest news reveals there’s a serious reason. Melania chooses to stay away from the White House, her official residence. Interested to know what it might be? Grab a snack and read on!

As per The List, Melania spending more time in the White House means she will see more of Donald Trump. Moreover, insiders suggest that isn’t the cure for her loneliness, as she has failed to gather an active friend group in D.C. The First Lady is mostly isolated when she’s in social circles and does not trust people in the city.

A source who frequently visits the president’s residence told Page Six that Melania does not like most people in and around the city because their loyalty and nature change with each passing election. As per her one-time adviser, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who remains close to her, Melania partly prefers Florida and New York City (Palm Beach) over Washington, D.C., as she has her set of tight-knit friends there.

In 2021, sources predicted that if Donald Trump won, Melania might not be involved in his political campaigns, agendas and public appearances. Moreover, in 2021, a source told People, “Melania does not like being in the public eye and has made it clear that she isn’t interested in doing it again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump)

Meanwhile, Barron Trump’s mother spent most of Donald Trump’s first time away from the White House and living with her son while he was studying at New York University. Sources from several outlets reveal that Palm Beach seems like home for Melania, and she loves it there.

As per The List, a source noted that “in NYC she has [Barron] and some friends she trusts. In addition, renowned author Michael Wolff recently wrote a book titled ‘All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America.’ The author revealed personal anecdotes about Melania and Donald Trump’s marriage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MELANIA TRUMP WORLD (@melaniatrumpworld)

As per Wolff, people were surprised that Melania did not show up at her husband’s key campaign events, including a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where an unfortunate assassination attempt on Trump later took place. Furthermore, Wolff also mentioned the September 2023 interview with Megyn Kelly, where Donald Trump was uncomfortable and unprepared to answer questions related to his wife.

Wolff also claimed in that book that the couple’s marriage seemed pretentious, with occasional glimpses of good times, happiness, PDA, and support. While American society and its values can most definitely be more self-centric and go beyond the shackles of what a traditional marriage might look like, the public remains confused with Melania and Donald Trump’s current relationship dynamics.