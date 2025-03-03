Melania Trump’s Isolated Life in the White House & Its Lasting Effect on Barron!

It’s not a secret that First Lady Melania Trump is an aloof and reserved woman, which could also be said about her son Barron Trump. The first lady apparently keeps her circle of friends really small, and Page Six source revealed that Melania considers her handful of Palm Beach people as her besties.

As per reports one of the reasons she holds herself back is because a former friend of hers spilled secrets about the Trump family. An ex-aide of Melania, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff whom Melania had known for almost 15 years, penned a book titled, “Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady.” The source shared, “Melania simply hasn’t found a political friend group in DC, so when she goes she’s relatively isolated.

Melania does not trust Washington, as it is filled with leakers and people whose loyalties can change with every election and poll.” The anonymous source added that when the first lady is in New York City, she spends most of her time with Barron, who is living in Trump Tower as he is attending New York University.

New York Times portrays Melania Trump as one of the laziest, most disengaged First Ladies ever: “Jill Biden wanted to keep teaching. Melania Trump just wanted to go home.” “The outgoing First Lady (Melania Trump) had taken to wearing terry cloth bathrobes during the day and… pic.twitter.com/Hew9svYLRo — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) February 18, 2024

As Melania’s only child, it’s no surprise that Barron shares a very close relationship with Melania. Regine Mahaux, the FLOTUS’ photographer told Hello!, “Barron is happy and proud and she’s really proud of him. The connection there is very special. I’m so happy about what Barron has become.” Just like Melania, Barron too is not the most social person, and even though he is a student at one of NYC’s hottest campuses, the fresher is said to be as elusive as ever.

Downtown New York City is the perfect place to be when one is a college student, but unfortunately, it seems like Barron Trump hasn’t been able to take advantage to live his life completely. As the US president’s son, it is understandable that he would want to maintain a low profile. However, as per the NYU students, they have hardly seen Barron around the campus, and even when they do, they go to extreme lengths to get his attention.

It is pretty hard to bump into him as he is not involved in the college community, as other students are or the school’s past celeb students were. “Even Dylan Sprouse was a leader at one of the dorms,” NYU student Julia Diorio spilled out to Vanity Fair, as she compares Barron to the actor who graduated in 2015.

The fact that Barron is always surrounded by Secret Service Agents does not help much. Sources told the Daily Mail that he is even escorted to the washroom and does not eat in the cafeteria with his college mates. That does not mean Trump’s youngest son is absolutely unapproachable. Sources shared that he is pretty amicable to talk to. As per those around him, Barron is really fond of gaming and often asks his fellow classmates for their Discord profiles, reports TMZ. However, socializing at an arm’s length seems absolutely on-brand for Trump.

Melania Trump stated in a 2016 interview with ABC News that she was attempting to keep Barron Trump’s life somewhat normal before their family moved into the White House. “He’s having fun in both athletics and school. He is an excellent athlete. And for the time being, I just want him out of the spotlight,” she said. However, the spotlight was inevitable by the next year.

Yesterday Barron Trump walking with a Doral employee and three Secret Service agents. pic.twitter.com/foNGIl7oAG — The TRUMP PAGE 🇺🇸 (@MichaelDeLauzon) July 11, 2024

Barron gained notoriety when he was selected for the U-12 football team of D.C. United. Along with his parents, he was also going to events like the 2017 National Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning Ceremony. According to USA Today, pictures from the ceremony showed the 11-year-old to be as tall as his mother.

Even though Donald Trump’s older kids continue attracting media attention even after leaving Washington D.C., it is the president’s youngest son who is really stealing the show. Barron might be the family’s baby, but by no means is he the smallest. Barron has been a far more likeable figure in the media than other family members, and after growing up in the White House, he is almost unrecognizable.