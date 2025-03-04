Donald Trump loves the uneducated. It is not a conspiracy but his words. He can manipulate those who trust him unquestioningly. He and his people can spin wild stories, and his base will eat those up like breakfast.

Everyone loves a good conspiracy theory as long as it has some roots in reality. There are several conspiracy theories being born everyday. And the new one is about Donald Trump becoming the president of the United States.

Ingersoll Lockwood was an American Lawyer and novelist. In recent events, MAGA and many others are caught up in the storm caused by his two books.

In his books, Lockwood appears to mention individuals connected to President Donald Trump and, some claim, even alludes to his current political hegemony.

One might wonder if a book about presidents is not a new concept and does not warrant such a high interest. Well, the answer is, it’s because these books were written almost 130 years ago.

Well before Donald Trump was likely to make an appearance in the political circle. Both the books were written in 1893 and 1896 and are called Baron Trump’s Marvellous Underground Adventure and The Last President.

In 1889 a novel titled "Baron Trump's Marvelous Underground Journey" was written by Ingersoll Lockwood. He would go on to write another book titled "The Last President" in 1900.

Now we are sure we have your attention. The first book talks about a young boy Baron Trump (not Barron) who lives in Trump Castle (not Trump Towers) and has a mentor named Don.

In this book, Baron is described as a wealthy aristocratic boy living in a fictional land.

The second book is about a new president who takes an oath to the office. It shows a rift in politics with his election. The new president is from New York and is an outsider to Washington politics. His ascent to the office caused an uprising in the street, which finally caused the downfall of the American Republic.

Who is Ingersoll Lockwood… & What is "The Last President"

The book talks about a large mob that takes over the cities. These are under the leadership of anarchists and socialists. People are mobilizing and threatening to loot and destroy the homes of the wealthy who have long harmed and oppressed them.

Reading these excerpts and more may lead many to find this book extremely interesting. While some may call this an uncanny coincidence, some are calling Donald Trump a time traveller. Some have also gone ahead and called the writer a psychic.

Trump says "TOMORROW NIGHT WILL BE BIG" 1 day, 8 hours, and 59 minutes after Trumps post @ 7:39 AM EST today is 4:38 PM on March 4, 2025.

The Internet has some interesting responses, too. Aside from calling Donald Trump a time traveler, people have stretched the conspiracy theory further. A user on X has called it a crazy story. They have added that it’s possible that Trump had access to Tesla’s findings. And that explains why the powerful despise him.

However, if Trump had been a time traveler, he would probably not have made the social and judicial errors that he did. He would have also known the election results of 2016 ahead of time and probably not partake in the January 6th attack.

Now, we agree that the similarities between real life and the books are uncanny. We are intrigued and would like to get a few answers ourselves. However, we might not yet call Donald Trump a time traveler and keep our views to ourselves for now.