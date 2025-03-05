Lip Reader Reveals What Donald Trump Told Melania Before Congress Speech—She Shockingly Ignored Him

Donald Trump’s first presidential address had its fair share of hiccups. The Democrats went pretty strong with their slogans of resistance against him, and at times, the protests threatened to disrupt the President’s speech. The address was full of heated moments, from removing a “this is not normal” sign from a protester’s hands to ensuring calm after disruptive slogans.

However, Trump did continue his speech amid everything. While Barron Trump’s absence at this address became a talking point, Melania Trump now seems to be under scrutiny after a lip reader observed how she ignored Trump’s words.

NJ Hickling, the lip reader, pointed out the tensed moment between Melania and Donald Trump as they were on their way to the Capitol. Hickling observed that while the President and the First Lady were walking hand in hand, Melania did not respond when Trump said, “Everything is good,” winked, and raised his fist, as per Irish Star.

Although it might appear that he was addressing the crowd, it seems that he was actually talking to his wife, who completely ignored him. Moreover, not only did the first lady ignore president’s comments, she also appeared to be forcing her smile as they went for the limo.

The way Trump and Melania held hands also appeared awkward, and it seemed that Melania was trying to break free as she raised her hand in the air. Many social media users also pointed this out, with some people going as far as saying that she seemed to have been paid to hold Trump’s hand.

Moreover, as they reached their car, the President did not open the car door for his wife. He went in, and Melania went around the car to open the door for herself and get inside. These visible signs of tension have naturally drawn a lot of attention to the relationship that Trump and his wife share.

It should be noted here that Melania has spent a lot of time away from Trump since he came into power the second time. Given that Barron is now going to college in New York, Melania has been dividing her time among different places, and that is why she has spent a lot of time away from the White House.

However, in a previous Fox interview, Melania mentioned that she would be right where she was required to be, and that rang true with her presence at Trump’s Congress address. Despite her pro-choice stance regarding abortion that her memoir revealed, the couple has never talked about this subject or their radically opposing views on the same in public.

With the rumors of tension between the two, it remains to be seen whether Melania cares enough to address these or if they are secure in their relationship and choose to ignore such comments.

Barron’s absence might also be a potential reason behind the two’s visible discomfort. However, until Melania or Trump decides to address and validate these theories, everything the media or the internet now says will only be speculation.