SHOCKING! Democrat’s 4-word Protest Sign Snatched Away During Trump’s Historic Address!

Donald Trump’s congressional address did not go exactly as planned. Multiple moments of protests from the Democrats threatened the peace of the address. One such instance occurred when Melanie Stansbury, a Democrat from New Mexico who is also the leading Democrat on the Natural Resources Committee, came to the House Chamber with the sign, “This is not normal.”

However, her sign was quickly taken away by a random person who could not be identified. She then also posted a picture of herself holding the sign and wrote on X, “This is not normal.”

Interestingly, her sign was not the only form of protest that Donald Trump’s address saw. Rep. Al Green disrupted Trump’s speech by shouting, “he has no mandate,” and refusing to sit down.

While the Democrat leaders had asked for restraint, the protests during the address hinted at a conflict within the Democrats regarding approaching Trump. However, after these initial instances of disruption, things turned a little calmer, with the protesters choosing a silent form of protest by showing meaningful signs and slogans throughout Trump’s speech.

For instance, a number of them had a sign that said “false” written in bold black letters, and those were held up whenever Trump claimed to have done something that he had not done. Making bizarre claims about his goals and ambitions is not new for Trump, and that was met with a solid resistance at this address.

Other signs said “Save Medicaid”, “Protect Veterans”, “Musk Steals” etc, which clearly hinted at the various drastic policies that the Trump government has been introducing, which are bound to cause trouble to multiple communities, including the veterans, trans and non-binary people.

As Donald Trump talked about slashing federal departments to ensure better cash usage and a healthy economy, Cali Rep. Gil Cisneros shouted, “What about the $400 million Tesla contract!”, clearly referring to the bond that Trump and Musk share, which is also becoming a concern for the general American population.

Some Democrats also chose to leave midway, with their clothing marked with the word “resist.” This address has given the Democrats a chance to get back to action after their defeat in the last election.

It now remains to be seen how president Donald Trump responds to the protests he encountered during his historic speech on March 4. While it is most likely that he will not be bothered by them and will continue with his ways, it would still be interesting to see the Democrats getting back into the fight.