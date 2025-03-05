Ahead of President Donald Trump’s address to Congress speech on Tuesday night, political enthusiasts started preparing a drinking game out of it. Some netizens claimed that the game would leave the players “dead in three minutes.” However, after the speech, the game started to make more sense, with the social media jokes turning almost true.

The game was designed to keep the attention of the players on Donald Trump’s speech but also to get them drunk as they listened, which social media users believed was likely to help them enjoy the speech even more.

For instance, some Twitter fanatics asked players to take a shot whenever Trump mentions Elon Musk or take a sip when Trump takes a dig at Canada or Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Now that Trump has delivered the speech, which is considered the longest speech in recent history, the sarcastic game turns out to be true.

State of the union drinking game where every time Trump lies you take a shot Dead in 3 minutes — The Arbiter (@DiabloSauce87) March 4, 2025

Previously one user created a short list of topics with other players and asked them to take a sip every time they catch Trump saying, “Musk is doing a great job,” that “so much fraud has been found,” anything about “beautiful tariffs,” the “deep state,” that “Zelenskyy is a bad man,” that “Putin is smart,” that “we need to get out of NATO,” and that “Canadians want to be USA citizens.” He closed the post by writing, “How long before you are drunk?”

Social media critics are ‘not-so surprisingly’ finding the game to be relatable after Trump’s speech went live. They are of the opinion that Trump’s Congress address revolved around a few key themes, the first being how Democrats have ruined America, Canada tariffs, Biden is the ‘worst president in American history,’ DOGE, and Musk and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Another user said they expected to be “dead in three minutes.” A user even added a new rule stating: “Drink every time Trump stares down the left.” They were referring to the Democrats, who will be sitting on one side of the congressional chamber during the address.

Well, the 78-year-old President was seen taking quite a dig at the Democrats and blamed them for America’s downfall. He blatantly criticized the Democrats for their diversity, equality, and inclusivity policies, immigrant policies, and ruining the economy. In his speech, he emphasized the ‘two genders’ policy and said, ‘People will be hired and promoted based on their skills and not race and gender.’

A new program, The Ryan Gorman Show, promoted their own drinking game, where they featured a graphic of rules. Players were asked to take a sip of their drinks whenever Trump used the word “tariff,” every time the camera pans to an angry Democrat, whenever the crowd stood and applauded. At the same time, the left-wing stays silent and seated when the President mentions a place he wishes to make part of America, including the Panama Canal, Greenland, Gaza, and Canada.

Trump’s Address To Congress Drinking Game. Play responsibly. #iheartradio pic.twitter.com/JafJeSn48L — The Ryan Gorman Show (@RyanGormanShow) March 4, 2025

Shots were to be taken if and when Republicans boo Zelenskyy, Trump mentions Biden, and he mentions himself in the third person. Anyone who has witnessed the speech would be aware of how Trump did not miss an opportunity to slam Biden. He even blamed Biden for the loss of young American lives at the hands of an immigrant.

As his second term begins its second month, Trump was supposed to present his intentions for the coming weeks and months to Congress and the American people. The current and former presidents have had a tumultuous first few weeks in office due to escalating tensions with America’s allies, which has some worried about the state of the economy going forward.