Donald Trump’s No Make-Up Look Accidentally Revealed in Lara Trump’s Instagram Post

Donald Trump is a man of many moods, which is also evident in his choice of makeup. Along with his various drastic governmental decisions, the American President has gotten significant attention for the stuff he decides to put on his face every day. It is pretty clear that the mixture of bronze and orange hues is not his actual complexion and a lot of times, some areas of his face miss the makeup, and his actual White face comes out, leading to a strange look.

However, one instance of Trump going completely without makeup was posted by his daughter-in-law Lara Trump, on her Instagram account. The picture, which captured Lara, Donald Trump, and Elon Musk, was taken from a lower angle and revealed Trump’s face as it was. It was clearly visible that Trump had a completely white complexion, which further proved that his face’s Orangish tint is the work of makeup.

Another time Donald Trump chose to ditch the makeup was for the 2024 Christmas family cards. There, he appeared as he actually looked, though he seemed a bit more Pinkish than he generally looks. Sometimes, when the makeup does not hit the mark and misses some spots on his face, like around his ears or lips, his true white color comes out.

Given the kind of attention social media users pay to everything, it is natural that the internet did not overlook the various discrepancies in Trump’s looks. For instance, in a post where his natural complexion was visible, one X user wrote, “This is the real Donald Trump,” then added, “Overweight. Out of shape. No pancake makeup. No shoulder pads. No lifts. No girdle.”

There have also been questions about how Trump looked older when he was out of office, and to this, one X user offered a wise response, saying, “What do you expect? He’s 80 years old.” While Trump has not yet turned 80 and is 78 years old, the statement’s sentiment is understandable.

The confusion regarding his age is also natural because while he is usually seen with makeup, times when he is seen without it make him look older or different. Moreover, since it’s makeup, it is not possible to get it the exact same every day, and that also contributes to his different looks.

People who are mainly used to seeing Trump under an orange tint often find it shocking when his pale and blunt white complexion is revealed. However, Trump never seemed to be much bothered by the attention his looks get because he does not appear to change his makeup routine.

Moreover, right now, Trump has much more to worry about than what the general population thinks of his looks. With his recent meeting with Zelenskyy going pretty badly, it now remains to be seen what America will do regarding the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.