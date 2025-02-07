Experts Warn Donald Trump has High Chances of Dying as He Starts his Second term at 78

Donald Trump has officially begun his second term as President of the United States at the age of 78. That is a milestone that has sparked discussions about his age and physical health. By the time his term concludes, he will be 82 and that raises serious concerns about whether he can complete his presidency. Among those issuing stark warnings is Scott Galloway, a clinical professor at NYU’s Stern School of Business. He has recently made a bold prediction about Trump’s health. During his interaction on the Diary of a CEO podcast with Steven Bartlett, Galloway cautioned that there is a “real” possibility Trump dies in office. If that happens in reality, it would mean Vice President JD Vance stepping in as Commander-in-Chief.

During their conversation, Bartlett questioned Galloway, “I heard there’s a one in three chance that Trump dies in office, purely based on his age and BMI?”

Galloway didn’t hold back from being blunt while answering the question, “If I was an insurance agent and he wanted $300,000 life insurance, and I didn’t need profits or anything, I would charge him $100,000. Because just based on his body mass index and his age, there’s a one in three chance he leaves feet first from the White House.”

Trump, who was inaugurated for a second time after defeating Kamala Harris, is now the oldest sitting U.S. president in history. There have been several concerns about his health that have plagued his campaign. Moreover, critics have pointed to several noticeable gaffes and verbal missteps that fueled speculation about his physical and cognitive fitness.

History offers a grim precedent. Since the office of the presidency was established in 1789, a total of eight presidents have died in office. Of these, four were assassinated and the other four succumbed to natural causes. Trump’s age, along with his weight and lifestyle habits, has led some to question whether he is at a greater risk than any president before him.

Ironically, similar concerns surrounded Joe Biden, who initially ran against Trump before withdrawing from the race and endorsing Kamala Harris. Biden’s declining mental and physical health were widely speculated to be a factor in his decision to step down. Now, some Democrats could use the same arguments against Trump.

Trump’s presidency has just begun and speculation about his health and longevity in office is unlikely to fade anytime soon, especially with experts openly warning about the possible risks. Whether his administration acknowledges these concerns is yet to be seen.