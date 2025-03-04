Donald Trump’s ‘Trans Mice’ Rant Just Gave Right-Wing Media Their Next Misinformation Campaign!

Donald Trump is known for giving long speeches. If he can talk on a topic coherently, it is another question. Trump calls his habit of jumping from topic to” weaving”, which may sound like a speech technique. Yet it is not.

Trump has gone on rants about a topic and has gone off-topic several times. However, during big events and moments like the State of the Union, he uses a teleprompter.

It seems he is not sticking to the teleprompter today. A few minutes into his speech in front of the House members, Trump went on a bizarre rant about transgenders and mice.

Since Donald Trump took office, he has given immense power to Elon Musk and his DOGE. This move has been criticized. Though the President has tried to make his stance very clear about DOGE’s efficiency, it is still unpopular among federal employees. In an attempt to justify DOGE and its workings, Trump tried to talk about the committee again today.

Donald Trump launched into a weird tirade about trans mice when talking about some of the unnecessary government expenditures that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has been focusing on.

He paused as Republicans in the room started to laugh. “[We found] $8 million for making mice transgender,” he continued. And he went on, “This is real.”

He quickly moved on from the topic, but it sure tickled some feathers. The Democratic side could only smirk and sigh at the president’s unintelligible wording.

If one wonders why he tried to push transferred issues again, it is because MAGA seems to have disdain towards transgendered people.

Trump claims teachers are secretly turning students trans, adding another layer to his culture war rhetoric. Between grading, lesson plans, and being underpaid, teachers apparently still have time for a secret trans indoctrination program. Impressive. pic.twitter.com/WpWIe4wKs3 — The Vivlia (@TVivlia) March 5, 2025

During his campaign, Donald Trump talked about how schools perform gender change surgeries among students. He reiterated it again during his State of the Union speech.

Of course, it is not true. Yet, it generated much-needed fear against the trans community of people. Donald Trump’s administration has also been against Drag queens and has banned drag shows at several performance centres.

These statements project the fear and lack of understanding of transgenders and the whole community.

Trans ideology has hijacked our schools & communities Too many of our kids have fallen prey to gender madness, getting surgeries they later regret I’m grateful to President Trump for fighting back against this avalanche of woke insanity Enough is enough. @FoxNews @FoxBusiness pic.twitter.com/nlNnzKKVVw — Lindy Li (@lindyli) February 18, 2025

The reception of the statement was exactly what it was expected to be. Both sides of the aisle laughed it off. However, the right news media can twist it and create news out of nothing. These can be misinterpreted and added to a misinformation campaign.

President Donald Trump may not have been able to justify the DOGE actions, but he was still able to instill doubts among his followers. MAGA is known to take Trump’s words as God’s words.

We hope MAGA and the Right-wing media can restrain themselves from making a mountain out of a molehill.