Donald Trump’s Speech Will Awaken Dead Man, Claims Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt

Karoline Leavitt, President Donald Trump’s press secretary made a crucial error when she went on Fox News’ Fox & Friends on Tuesday morning. Her interview was to discuss Donald Trump’s joint address to Congress. The youngest 27-year-old press secretary was advertising the White House guest list, and she claimed it would feature “everyday Americans,” when she named Corey Comperatore, a dead firefighter.

In the same breath, Leavitt seemed to suggest Comperatore, 50, who was fatally caught in the crossfire of Trump’s assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania in July, would accompany his fellow “everyday Americans.” Leavitt began her speech by expressing her admiration for the president and his spouse, Melania Trump.

Trump Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt: “It was supposed to be a unifying and bipartisan church service … everybody there was shocked and mortified by the disturbing comments from this bishop who chose to weaponize the pulpit … she spewed lies … she should apologize to… pic.twitter.com/zjKwyB6vYW — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 22, 2025

“The first lady will be in attendance tonight and the guest list that she put together, and President Trump put together, is phenomenal. There will be everyday American heroes in attendance,” Leavitt remarked, before she disclosed the list of attendees. “Stephanie Diller, whom you mentioned too, lost her husband in the line of duty at the hands of an illegal immigrant.

You have Marc Fogel, who of course because of President Trump’s peace through strength efforts returned from Russian captivity. Corey Comperatore, who lost his life protecting his family in Butler, Pennsylvania.” Leavitt did not seem to catch her mistake as she confidently continued down her list: “You’ll also have an auto worker, you’ll have a steel worker, and you will see exceptional Americans with great stories. President Trump will be telling their stories tonight.”

In response to reports that Democrats are organising demonstrations and disruptions to President Donald Trump’s primetime speech to Congress, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt responded on Tuesday. Democrats should consider “standing up in applause” for some of the things Trump will emphasise to the American people, Leavitt said, dismissing the allegations.

Karoline remarked, “I think, frankly, the Democrats should think about if they should stand up in applause for some of the things President Trump will be talking about. He’s bringing common sense back to this country. Look at Democrats: yesterday, 45 Senate Dems voted against keeping men out of women’s sports. How can you be against that when 80% of the country is for it?”

As the fallout from Trump’s contentious meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy continues, the White House press secretary also talked about Trump halting funding to Ukraine and the potential for relationship restoration.

Karoline Leavitt seems to imply that 🍄rump plans to seat Corey Comperatore’s corpse in for the State of the Union address. https://t.co/axTITQ0rCL — Big Dad Energy W (@wmweibel) March 4, 2025

She said, “President Trump wants to make a deal. And unfortunately, it has appeared thus far that President Zelensky is unwilling to talk about a real peace agreement. And in order to negotiate peace, you’ve got to bring both sides to the table and in any good deal in business, in politics, usually both sides leave a little bit unhappy. I think President Zelenskyy, unfortunately, is failing to realize that at this moment in time. But look, the president is a dealmaker and that’s what he wants to do. He wants this war to end. He wants to stop the killing.”