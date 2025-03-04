Karoline Leavitt Slams Zelenskyy, Says “He’s Not in The Mindset to…”

Karoline Leavitt, the Donald Trump Administration’s Press Secretary, had a thing or two to say about Volodymyr Zelenskyy after the Ukrainian leader’s recent visit to the Oval Office. In a conversation with Fox News‘ Sean Hannity, Leavitt claimed that Zelenskyy was “ungrateful to the American taxpayer” and that she “was incredibly profound to watch” President Trump “stand up for us (tax-paying American citizens).”

Speaking to Hannity, Karoline Leavitt, said, “It was my take that President Zelensky unfortunately was ungrateful to the American taxpayer and frankly putting aside my job as President Trump’s spokeswoman, as an American citizen it was incredibly profound to watch our president actually stand up for us.”

Voicing out the supposed dismay of tax-paying citizens, Leavitt opined that they were miffed with “hundreds of billions of dollars” being pumped into the Ukrainian crisis while “real problems” hound America. She also claimed that Donald Trump is keen on bringing the war in Ukraine to an end and that he spoke about it during his presidential campaign rallies.

“For the taxpaying American law-abiding citizen, who is sick and tired of seeing hundreds of billions of dollars go out the door every single year when we have real problems in our country here. President Trump wants to end this war, he campaigned on it, he talked about it at every single rally across the country,” she said.

Karoline Leavitt weighed in on the situation, claiming that Volodymyr Zelenskyy “is not in the mindset to negotiate peace.” She lauded President Trump and Vice President JD Vance, exclaiming that it was “refreshing” to watch them “stand up for America.” Leavitt further remarked that the world finally got to see what has been going on “behind closed doors” since the crisis began and that there was a “hard-headedness” from “Zelenskyy and the Ukrainians” in reaching a “true peace deal with Russia.”

“Unfortunately, President Zelenskyy is not in the mindset to negotiate peace, and I think frankly it was incredibly refreshing to watch the president and the vice president stand up for America. And to have that be before the world to see. The world was able to finally watch what President Trump and his team have been dealing with behind closed doors. Which is, a hard-headedness, unfortunately, from President Zelensky and the Ukrainians in negotiating a true peace deal with Russia,” she said.

Karoline Leavitt’s rebuke comes hours after the Donald Trump Administration announced that the United States would be temporarily pausing all military aid to Ukraine. The announcement stemmed from the disastrous Oval Office meeting that saw Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Donald Trump, and JD Vance go at each other over the crisis in Ukraine.