The Weird Side of Karoline Leavitt That Everyone’s Choosing to Ignore!

Karoline Leavitt has grabbed all the spotlight since she arrived in the White House. Upon Donald Trump’s return as the 47th president of America to serve his second term, he made key appointments to his White House team and the 36th and youngest White House press secretary in history made waves in the media.

The journalist, who is a native of New Hampshire, graduated from Saint Anselm College in 2019 with communications and political science degrees. She is known to be fierce and feisty with her defense comebacks and has worked actively in several campaigns. Moreover, Donald Trump spoke to the New York Times ahead of the inauguration and had all the praise for Leavitt.

“Karoline is smart, tough, and has proven to be a highly effective communicator.” Trump said, adding, “I have the utmost confidence she will excel at the podium.” Previously, Karoline served as assistant press secretary under Kayleigh McEnany during Trump’s first administration.

As per the outlet, Nicki Swift, since the 27-year-old’s appointment, Leavitt has handled the chaotic press with the utmost demeanor, unlike his previous secretaries, who reportedly quarreled with the media. Meanwhile, beyond her impeccable merit and career trajectory, there are a few unconventional facts that most people might not know about her. Curious? Grab a snack and scroll down to read!

Karoline Leavitt and Her Husband Share a Huge Age Gap

In her personal life, Leavitt is married to real estate mogul Nicholas Riccio, with whom she has a 32-year age gap. The 27-year-old first announced her engagement on Instagram in July 2023 and then tied the knot before the duo welcomed their son Nicholas Robert in July 2024. Leavitt had shared how she met her now husband during a political event. The two were introduced to each other by a mutual friend. As per the Daily Mail, Karoline describes her husband as an “introvert” who likes to stay away from the spotlight and likes privacy.

While she respects his wish, she also claims that he has always been her biggest fan. Previously, when Karoline released her wedding pictures on her Instagram profile, several people mocked the age difference between the couple. One user wrote, “I feel sorry for you.”

Karoline Leavitt Declined Maternity Leave to Help in Trump’s Campaign

No wonder she received all brownie points from President Donald Trump. Reportedly, Leavitt gave up her maternity leave and came back to work three days after the birth of her son, Nicholas. She decided to do this after Trump survived an assassination attack during his election campaign rallies.

In an interview with The Conservateur, she said, “The president literally put his life on the line to win this election. The least I could do is get back to work quickly.” However, Karoline seemingly always wanted to get back to work after she gave birth, as she has been quite dedicated to her job. It was tough juggling work and the separation anxiety she had to deal with after becoming a mother, but it looks like she has done it all like a pro!

Karoline Leavitt Has Been a Trump Fan Since Her College Days

Karoline Leavitt, who was a student at Anselm College in 2019, studied communications and political science as a major. She has always been a hardcore supporter of Donald Trump and his ideologies. During Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016, the mother of one continued to support Trump vigorously. When he won, she continued to show support for Trump’s policies, such as the 2017 travel ban on several Middle Eastern countries. Perhaps luck was by her side; she eventually got to be a part of her favorite politician’s team.