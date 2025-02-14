Karoline Leavitt’s Massive Engagement Ring—Diamond Expert Reveals Its Jaw-Dropping Price

Karoline Leavitt’s ambition-driven, scrappy attitude is one of the reasons she is making history as the youngest White House press secretary the United States government has ever witnessed. Her repertoire is not just filled with press gaggles and heading for Donald Trump’s PR; she is also a mother and wife of Nicolas Riccio. What has made headlines is also Riccio and Leavitt’s age gap. Riccio is 32, and this detail is the biggest headline in their relationship. However, we think the big rock on her finger might surpass this talking point.

During one of her briefings at the White House on Feb 12, 2025, Karoline held up a copy of the government contract receipt. Even though it was hard for the press to figure out what the piece of paper had, the Gen Z press secretary’s eye-watering diamond engagement ring was quite a distractor.

Dammmmmmmmmmmmm – Karoline Leavitt with the receipts 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kcU03vyih3 — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) February 12, 2025

Karoline Leavitt had previously announced her engagement on Instagram in Dec 2023; she wrote, “The best Christmas of my life.” She posted a carousel of photos that included the moment when Riccio got down on his knee on a New Hampshire beach.

The CEO of The Diamond Pro, Mike Fried, revealed to The List exclusively that Karoline Leavitt’s engagement ring that she received was pretty expensive. To say the least, Fried remarked, “Karoline’s ring appears to feature a 3-carat round diamond set on a four-prong Cathedral setting. I estimate the value to be near $90,000, depending on the diamond’s quality,” who also complimented the ring.

“The Cathedral setting does give the diamond height and character.” Mike added. It turns out that Karoline’s diamond engagement ring is not the only expensive piece she is flaunting.

The price of Karoline Leavitt’s engagement ring could be astronomical, but her wedding band was not cheap either. “Karoline is also wearing an eternity wedding band lined with diamonds, and I estimate the value could be up to $10,000,” Mike Fried, The Diamond Pro CEO, told The List.

“Overall, the style of her rings is traditional and classic.” It is truly said that one cannot put a price on love, but the total set’s price of around $100,000 definitely needs some appreciation.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt (27) and her husband Nicholas Riccio (59) who was on the finance team for her failed congressional campaign. pic.twitter.com/ufSAClSVDm — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) January 29, 2025

However, if Karoline’s expensive ring collection is impressive to you, you must hear about the Trump family’s expensive collection of jewellery. They say diamonds are a girl’s best friend, but when it comes to the Trump women, it is more like a love language. Just like Karoline, Donald Trump’s ex-wife, Vanessa Trump received an engagement ring worth $100,000. But her ring was not the priciest one. The title of the most expensive ring is held by Ivanka Trump, who owns over a 5-carat hand regalia that cost over $500,000.

Melania Trump’s engagement ring from Donald Trump cost five times more than Ivanka Trump’s ring https://t.co/EllqeOraSw pic.twitter.com/jwlmtZVPlx — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) May 30, 2020

Mike Fried also gave a sneak peek into the staggering price of Kimberly Guilfoyle’s extravagant necklace. The neckpiece is an exquisite piece which is cross-embedded with 11 diamonds, which, if real, could be valued up to $250,000. This is also the estimated cost of Guilfoyle’s engagement ring from Don Jr.

However, what seems impossible currently is to surpass the staggering cost of First Lady Melania Trump’s 15-carat ring from Donald Trump. Her ring is estimated to be worth $1.5 million, even though it is only one of the many fine jewelry pieces belonging to Melania that have turned heads.