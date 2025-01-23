Melania Trump, the First Lady of the United States, has always been garnering attention not just for her sophisticated style, reminiscent of Jackie O, but also for her classy choice of high-end designer labels, elegant hats, and classic accessories. The former model, 54, isn’t very fond of flaunting her jewels, and for obvious reasons, as she doesn’t need to overdo it. The grandeur of her engagement ring speaks volumes on its own.

Melania getting applauded for her stunning outfit choices is no new thing. However, this time the attention is on her sparkling wedding ring that for sure will leave the spectators admiring the dazzler.

At her husband Donald Trump’s inauguration earlier this week, Melania Trump stunned onlookers with a stylish ensemble in her navy silk wool coat by Adam Lippes and a statement wide-brimmed hat that became the central piece of her outfit. Though she drew criticism for her dress from a section, the other half couldn’t help but praise how elegant she looked! Despite the cold and dreary weather, her ring shimmered in the spotlight and was impossible to miss.

As the First Lady’s jewelry continues to turn heads, experts at UK-based retailer Steven Stone have examined the stunning pieces that are wonderfully symbolic of her love story with the 47th President of the United States, with whom she tied the knot in 2005.

Melania’s engagement ring features an impressive 25-carat emerald-cut diamond, which is often taken as a mirror of clarity in relationships and an open heart. According to reports, the ring is from Graff, a luxury jeweler headquartered in London. Steven Stone experts estimate its value to be an eye-watering $4 million.

Maxwell Stone, a leading expert from Steven Stone, shared his thoughts: “Melania Trump’s engagement ring is nothing short of mesmerizing, featuring a 25-carat emerald-cut diamond that perfectly exemplifies her sophisticated taste and timeless elegance. In comparison, the average engagement ring in the UK is just 1 carat, underscoring how Donald truly spared no expense for her stunning center stone.”

“Set in platinum, the sleek, elongated shape of the emerald cut highlights the diamond’s exceptional clarity and brilliance. Reportedly sourced from Graff, this exquisite piece also mirrors the rising popularity of emerald-cut diamonds, which offer a striking yet classic design. I’d estimate its value to be an impressive $4 million,” Maxwell said.

As for Melania’s wedding band, it’s no less extravagant. Rumored to be from Graff as well, it features 15 emerald-cut diamonds set in platinum. It weighs 13 carats and is valued at around $250,000.

Maxwell Stone chimed in, saying, “While wedding bands are typically subtle in nature, Melania’s is anything but. Also reportedly from Graff, her platinum band features 15 emerald-cut diamonds weighing a total of 13 carats. With such remarkable craftsmanship, I’d estimate its worth to be around $250,000.”