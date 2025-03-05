Donald Trump ‘Paid’ Melania to Hold His Hand?—Crazy Theory Surfaces After Couple’s Recent Appearance

Melania and Donald Trump’s relationship is speculated to be purely transactional. Rumors about it got worse after their recent joint appearance. Netizens were convinced that Melania Trump “charges” money to hold hands with the President.

The speculation comes after people noted Melania’s long absences from the White House. The First Lady has made only a handful of appearances since her husband started his term in office.

The 54-year-old did not even visit the dinner that Trump hosted at Mar-a-Lago. Several important people from the GOP were present at the dinner with their spouses. Donald Trump was forced to attend the dinner alone because of Melania’s absence.

The first lady’s far and few public appearances with her husband have left people concerned about their marriage. A recent report by Hola! Magazine revealed just why the former model has been so hard to spot around the White House.

The insider revealed that Melania does not plan on being the “traditional” first lady. The source shared that the FLOTUS has been focused on her personal projects ever since the start of this year.

One of the personal projects being referred to is surely the massive Amazon documenatry deal that the First Lady bagged. The deal is estimated to be worth at least $40 million. The source shares that Melania has “her own ideas on what she wants to do.”

Melania and Donald Trump recently made a joint appearance in Washington, D.C. Trump was scheduled to give a speech at the Capitol on March 4. A video from their D.C visit managed to catch the attention of netizens.

Trump and Melania have another awkward attempt at holding hands pic.twitter.com/g4iOEOAakI — The Independent (@Independent) June 3, 2019

The couple was seen getting out of the White House while they held hands. The first lady kept a straight face throughout the appearance but smiled at the journalist before getting into the car.

CSPAN posted a video of Trump and Melania walking hand in hand to their X (formerly known as Twitter) account, which had netizens speculating. People alleged that Melania gets paid to be affectionate towards Trump during their media appearances.

“I guess @MELANIATRUMP was paid extra to hold his hand. How nice,” one user wrote. “The direct deposit must have hit her account,” another added. “How much does Melania Trump charge for handholding?” a third inquired.

The direct deposit must have hit her account. — Monique Larue☮️ (@meikmonique) March 5, 2025

A fourth expressed their shock by writing, “Amazing. She’s holding his hand!” Another added, “How much did her appearance cost Trump?” One user even went far enough to claim that the FLOTUS was “forced” to attend. Another noted how Melania “let” Trump hold her hand while adding, “She didn’t smack it away.”

Is she getting paid extra to attend? — Mare (@fetz_mv) March 5, 2025

“Showtime,” one user simply commented, hinting at how Trump and Melania might be acting for the cameras. Several others inquired how much Melania’s appearance must have “cost” Trump.

One alleged that Melania was “bribed” to be by her husband’s side. A netizen even claimed that it was evident that the FLOTUS “couldn’t stand” holding Trump’s “disgusting” hand.