Melania Trump Is Skipping First Lady Duties—But Not the $28M Paycheck

Since returning to the White House, Melania Trump has hardly had any appearance in Washington. She rather chose to focus on maintaining her status for financial gain. Well, technically, she holds the title of First Lady once again but has made it very clear that she has no interest in fulfilling the core responsibilities that come with the role.

During Donald Trump’s first term, Melania took a hands-off approach, and now, in his second term, she appears even more detached. She hasn’t been into lots of public appearances and usual duties, such as meeting dignitaries, attending charity events, or taking part in social causes. Instead, she has been out of sight for the past month. Quite obviously, her recent attendance at a White House dinner for state governors was an unexpected headline-grabber.

However, it wasn’t just Melania Trump’s presence that drew attention—it was also her fashion statement, AS ALWAYS. From her infamous “I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” jacket at a child detention center to her hat during Trump’s inauguration, her style choices often spark discussions. At the National Governors Association dinner, she donned a sleek tuxedo which could remind us of the outfit she wore in her official portrait.

Vogue once described her portrait look as making her seem “more like a freelance magician than a public servant.” Undeniably, her ability to make money from her public image is anything but an illusion.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Melania Trump is set to pocket more than $28 million from Amazon’s $40 million deal for a documentary about her life. This project, seen by many as more of a “puff piece” than a hard-hitting biopic, is just one of her many financial ventures. Not content with that hefty sum, she has also reportedly been shopping around sponsorship deals for the film to further capitalize on her brand.

The Journal also notes that the Trump family’s current efforts to monetize their positions are surpassing even the aggressive financial moves that were evident during Trump’s first presidency. Whether it is from billionaire donors or corporate sponsorships, the First Lady seems to be seizing every opportunity to turn her position into profit.

As for Melania’s next move? She might not be very active in public service but one thing is very clear. She knows how to turn influence into income.