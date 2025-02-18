Melania Trump Could Earn $28M from Amazon Documentary Deal—Thanks to This Smart Move!

Melania Trump has proved once again that when it comes to having business acumen, she does not fall behind her husband Donald Trump. In a recently released report, it has been mentioned that in a deal with Amazon worth $40 million, Melania could have at least $28 million for herself.

Melania has reportedly signed this deal with Jeff Bezos’ Amazon for a docuseries on her life that will release on Prime Video and in theaters later this year. To make even better for herself, Melania has also offered the Blue chip CEOs an acknowledgement at the end of the documentary only if they pay up to $10 million.

The CEOs who will choose to pay this amount will not only get a name drop in the film as promised by Melania, they would also be invited to the premiere of the documentary.

It should be noted here that the $40 million does not only cover the documentary but also includes a number of follow up series on the First Lady. Melania’s deal with Jeff Bezos happened after the latter went to Mar-a-Lago to have dinner with Donald Trump.

As per reports by the Walls Street Journal, Melania had given the guests of the dinner details about her documentary and after some two weeks, the deal was announced. Melania’s consistent efforts finally successfully convinced Bezos to seal this deal, which also marks the highest amount that Amazon has ever paid for a documentary.

This move on Melania’s part clearly shows her desire to make better public relations and prove herself as a woman who understands business. While during Trump’s last presidency, Melania was not that much active, this time she is often coming to the forefront and making her presence felt.

Besides this newly announced deal, Melania released a self-titled memoir late last year. The First Lady was also seen to be promoting her brand of Christmas ornaments and jewelry. While these activities on her part have made her a consistent person of media limelight, sometimes it has been for the wrong reasons.

Melania Trump also made the recent announcement that the White House will be officially open for public tours from February 25, 2025. She mentioned, “The President and I are excited to reopen the White House to those interested in the extraordinary story of this iconic and beautiful landmark.”

She further added, “There is much to learn about the American Presidency, the First Families who have lived here, and our Nation’s rich history from a firsthand experience at the White House. This opportunity is unique among nations around the globe—a tradition we are honored to continue for the hundreds of thousands of visitors who come each year.”

With these many projects lined up involving such high amounts of money, it now remains to be seen how successfully Melania pulls these off.

Moreover, with Bezos’ growing professional relationship with Trump, it would be interesting to observe how that further shapes the American political landscape since another billionaire businessman, Elon Musk is already heavily involved with Trump.