Melania Trump Drops Big News About the White House—Here’s What You Need to Know!

Melania Trump is the new First Lady in the White House, and she is ready for guests to arrive.

White House is one of the very few presidential residences in the world that offers tours for the general public. These tours are open year-round. However, once every four years, during the inauguration ceremony, the tours are closed, and a new first lady opens the house and restarts the tours.

On January 20th, 2025, President Donald Trump took the oath to office and on Wednesday, Feb 12, first lady Melania Trump announced reopening White House tours from Feb 25.

Located at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, The White House is the symbol of a nation coming together and preparing to move forward in the future. White House is public, essentially a public property, and belongs to the people of the nation.

The President and I are excited to reopen the White House to those interested in the extraordinary story of this iconic and beautiful landmark. There is much to learn about the American Presidency, the First Families who have lived here, and our Nation's rich history

In a statement released by her office, the First Lady said that she and the President are excited to open the gates of the White House again for those who are interested in learning the history of the iconic and beautiful landmark. She added that the house holds a lot of history and memories of the American presidency and the lives of first families, of those chosen by the people of America to serve them.

She encouraged people to have first-hand experience of the nation’s rich history in a tradition that is uniquely American among several nations in the country. She also said that they would be honored to have hundreds of thousands of people visit the glorious monument.

The same sentiments were shared by Tham Kannalikham, the interior designer who was appointed to the Committee for the Preservation of the White House in 2019. Ms. Tham is a Laos-born New York-based interior Designer with a resume to beat. In an exclusive to Hola! USA and Hello! Magazine, she said that, like Mrs. Melania Trump, she is also not a US-born citizen; however, they both share a love for America and feel a sense of gratitude and responsibility to the country.

She added that, along with Melania, she will do her best as a stewardess to one of the greatest monuments and historic homes.

I urge Americans to do the White House tour. A place we have seen our whole lives and when you see it in person, it’s surreal. The East Room is smaller than it looks. Standing on the red carpet and looking down the hallway!

We went in 2016. It was amazing! pic.twitter.com/F6LWZIVZfy — Granny⛺️Camper (@GeoBudsOldLady) February 13, 2025

The White House tour generally lasts 45 minutes. These are self-guided tours, though there are several secret service personnel stationed in each room that can help the guests with any questions, as per the office of the First Lady. They also added that any questions regarding furniture or the history of the room are welcome.

The White House tours are free; however, these are organized on a first-come, first-serve basis and are to be requested through members of Congress.

The timings of these tours may change. However, they usually are open from 7:30 am to 11:30 am from Tuesday to Thursday and from 7:30 am to 1:30 pm on weekends, Fridays, and Saturdays. There are no tours on Federal holidays.

Once the tour of the White House opens, more details will be available on the official White House website.