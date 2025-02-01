Melania Trump Faces Yet Another Media Backlash—But This Time, It’s Bizarre

Vogue writer Hannah Jackson went after First Lady Melania Trump in an unlikely way and attacked her sense of fashion based on her official White House portrait. She said, “The choice to wear a tuxedo—as opposed to a blazer or blouse—made Trump look more like a freelance magician than a public servant. It’s perhaps unsurprising that a woman who lived in a gold-encrusted penthouse, whose fame is so intertwined with a reality-television empire, would refuse to abandon theatrics—even when faced with 248 years of tradition.”

However, Melania Trump’s friends have come out strongly in support of her and criticized Vogou’s op-ed piece along with also dissing Anna Wintour’s “Condé Nasty.”

While talking about Melania, Bill White, a friend of hers and also Trump’s nominee for US ambassador to Belgium, said, “We love and adore her. We have canceled all our subscriptions to Condé NASTY. I encourage everyone who loves America to do the same.”

This comes after Vogue, which Condé Nast considers to be their fashion Bible, said, “Trump looked more like she was guest starring on an episode of ‘The Apprentice’ than assuming the role of first lady of the United States,” and “more like a freelance magician than a public servant.”

As reported by Vogue, clicked by Régine Mahaux, Melania Trump’s official White House portrait is a black and white one where the First Lady is seen to be “resting her fingers on a reflective black desk” while the “Washington Monument” towers over her.

Commenting further on her choice of clothing, Hannah Jackson said, “Trump’s clothing certainly didn’t help the boardroom pastiche. The first lady wore a black Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo jacket with satin-trimmed lapels over a white button-up, which she paired with a Ralph Lauren cummerbund and trousers.”

However, Jackson also noticed that this portrait of hers was a lot more toned down than her 2017 one, which, according to her, had Melania’s “face airbrushed into oblivion—wide-eyed, smiling with a hint of teeth, her arms crossed to display a massive diamond wedding ring.”

She then continued, “This time, while the portrait remains more subdued, the Trumps are displaying wealth not through diamond rings but through the coterie of tech CEOs who sat in the front row at the 2025 inauguration, whose combined net worth was over a trillion dollars.”

Despite all this criticism, Melania has found support not only in her friends but also through various media outlets, including Fox News that did an article on her following Vogue’s piece and has shown support to her.

Bill White further praised Melania, saying, “truly elegant and eloquent in all she says and does. Mrs. Trump is our most beautiful first lady … in our country’s history, both inside and out. She is a loving mother to her fabulous son Barron and an extraordinary wife and life partner to our 47th president. She speaks over seven languages fluently, and is an incredibly strategic and successful businesswoman.”

Before Vogue tore into her sense of fashion, Melania, in an interview with Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade mentioned that she did not wish to appear on the cover of that illustrious magazine, saying, “Look, I’ve been there on the covers — on the cover of Vogue, on the covers of many magazines before … We have so many other important things to do than to be on the cover of any magazine. I think that life would not change for anybody if I’m on the cover.”

It now remains to be seen what Melania has to say after Vogue criticized her so badly and in a rather aggressive way.