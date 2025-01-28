Did Melania Trump Manifest Her Ascent to Power as First Lady? Here’s Why the Internet Thinks So!

Melania Trump might have manifested her whole life. The First Lady who has been married to Donald Trump for two decades was formerly a model and an old video of hers has now resurfaced in which the 54-year-old is seen playing the First Lady of the United States. The video has gone viral, making the masses realize how the young Melania might just have predicted her future all that while ago.

Melania was born on 26 April 1970 in Novo Mesto, Slovenia, then a part of Yugoslavia. She started her fashion career when she was only 16 years old. She was born Melanija Knavs, later changing her name to Melania Knauss.

During her years as a model, Melania Trump worked in Paris and Milan. Meeting Paolo Zampolli was a turning point for Melania. The New York-based businessman sponsored her immigration to the United States after hiring her.

🔥🔥Melania at 26 years old, answering questions about dating Donald Trump.💜💜 From WTM pic.twitter.com/fhq3yLMxW9 — Bluegrasspatriot (@kylawndog) January 23, 2025

The recently-resurfaced video has the internet convinced that Melania predicted her future before she even moved to America. The video, a commercial for a clothing brand, aired on Slovenian television in 1993. The Daily Mail spoke to the producers of the commercial who told the outlet the brief of the ad.

Apparently, a young Melania was asked to portray “the first woman president of the United States on the day of her inauguration.” The video showed the model living out a day that looks oddly similar to her current life.

In the video, Melania is shown getting off an airplane and waving to the press as her husband, the President of the United States, follows behind closely. She is then seen greeting a few men shaking their hands and then turns to talk to a news reporter.

Fans in the comments section were quick to note how Melania most likely manifested her current life. “Law of attraction at work,” one commented under the video posted to YouTube. “Melania can predict the future nowww …get out,” another commented.

“Lol we will take that as a sign that it was meant to be,” a third wrote on an X post. “Sometimes, destiny is written in the stars,” another noted.

Several people alleged the First Lady of having work done to her face after seeing a younger version of her. “Wow, she’s had a LOT of work done,” one commented.

A rare video from April 1999, featuring a stunningly beautiful 29-year-old Melania Trump, gracing the event for her cover on Ocean Drive magazine 🌊 pic.twitter.com/6DyT9a9Xn6 — Mambo Italiano (@mamboitaliano__) January 23, 2025

Another user claimed that the former model has gotten a “lot of fillers.” They added, “Would’ve been interesting to see how she would have aged naturally.” A third attacked while writing, “Oh yeah – back when her face actually moved.”

The speculation about the First Lady allegedly going under the knife still remains despite her repeatedly denying the rumors. Melania has addressed the rumors in an interview with GQ previously. “A lot of people say I am using all the procedures for my face,” she acknowledged the allegations.

She immediately noted that she “didn’t do anything” to her face. She credited her youthful appearance to the fact that she takes good care of her skin and body. Melania also expressed her disdain for Botox by adding that she is “against” it.