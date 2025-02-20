Hidden Meaning Behind Melania Trump’s Style Choices’—Former White House Aide Reveals the TRUTH

Even before Donald and Melania Trump moved into the White House in January 2017, the First Lady had been receiving limelight for her unconventional, daring, and, to be honest, unaffordable fashion choices. Be it her $51,000 Dolce & Gabbana jacket that she flaunted in Italy last summer or the sky-high heels she flaunted while visiting Hurricane Harvey relief volunteers. The FLOTUS’ style of behavior is just like that of the first lady before her, under immense scrutiny from the American citizens.

So much so that when Melania Trump flew to Texas and visited migrant children who were separated from her family, she wore a $39 Zara jacket that said, “I Really Don’t Care, Do U.” The quirky statement made so much controversy that it gave inspiration to a line of anti-Trump jackets in response and more than expected slew of scathing responses from several Hollywood elites.

This is either wildly tone-deaf or peak IDGAF energy. It’s giving Melania Trump’s “I really don’t care, do u?” jacket— and not in a good way… https://t.co/ubLC0sHjxS pic.twitter.com/yJBv0bPA80 — Albie (@albieamankona) September 16, 2024

What was more shocking than her jacket’s caption was her husband’s contradictory response to the controversial outfit. “I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” written on the back of Melania’s jacket, refers to the Fake News Media. Melania has learned how dishonest they are, and she truly no longer cares!” Donald Trump tweeted on June 21.

The news of her controversial jacket choice was not dead yet when, a month and a half later, there she was with another controversy. The controversial fashion moment was when the FLOTUS was rumored to ‘divorce’ Donald Trump as soon as his term was over, and until then, she was torturing him with her ‘style rebellion.’ ‘Melania is not done yet,’ said the former White House Aide Omarosa Manigault Newman in her new tell-all book that’s set to be released on August 14.

As per Omarosa, Melania Trump’s statement-making Zara jacket was okay until she flaunted her pussy bow outfit at the second presidential debate. This was Trump’s “grab them by the p****” bombshell” has a hidden meaning behind it. Melania Trump’s pink blouse started a frenzy on the internet, and everyone wondered what she was trying to say. People started discussing the $1,100 Gucci blouse that is described as a “pussy-bow shirt” on the website called Net-A-Porter.

In an excerpt from her book ‘Unhinged,’ as obtained by The Daily Mail, Omarosa writes, “It’s my opinion that Melania was forced to go to the border that day in June, essentially, to mop up her husband’s mess.”

“She wore that jacket to hurt Trump, setting off a controversy that he would have to fix, prolonging the conversation about the administration’s insensitivity, ruining the trip itself, and trying to make sure that no one asked her to do something like that again,” she continued.

Omarosa also lists a few occasions where Melania has blatantly gone on a fashion rebellion, from the Hillary Clinton white pantsuit at the president’s first SOTU address to the heels in Texas. “The messages behind her style choices aren’t always clear, but they are never accidental,” she concluded.

In fact, the model’s fashion choices have always been a hot topic of discussion and have also evolved over the years. Melania, in her initial modeling days, chose body-hugging, embellished, plunging-neckline dresses. However, during her First Lady days, her style inclined more on the chicer side, where she opted for A-line dresses, pantsuits, and blazers with padded shoulders.