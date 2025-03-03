Since Donald Trump returned to the American Presidency, Melania Trump will be addressing the public for the first time on March 3, 2025. She will be talking about a bill that is specifically aimed at protecting Americans who are falling to the troubling world of deepfake revenge po———.

With the advent of AI, fake and non-consensual se—- videos have become rampant on the internet. From celebrities to common folks, no one has been marked safe from this nuisance. The new bill, mentioned as the “TAKE IT DOWN” Act, would work towards offering protection to victims of deepfake po———.

The bill, which has been introduced by Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, will “criminalize the publication of non-consensual intimate imagery (NCII), including AI-generated NCII (or ‘deepfake po———’), and require social media and similar websites to have in place procedures to remove such content upon notification from a victim.”

The bill was already passed in the Senate during Congress’ last session with bipartisan support. However, it has still not been passed in the House. Melania Trump has now joined as a supporter of the bill along with Madeleine Dean of Pennsylvania, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, and Cruz and a bipartisan group of lawmakers.

It should be noted here that this is not the first time that Melania Trump is trying to push for something that would help people in trouble. During the first Presidency of Donald Trump, Melania had inaugurated the platform Be Best, which had focused on online safety.

In October, before the election happened in November, Melania mentioned that she would love to get back to what she had started, saying, “Children are suffering. We need to help them and educate them.”

However, Melania has not spent much time in Washington since Trump came to power for the second time. She was there for the inauguration ceremony and after visiting the disaster affected states of California and North Carolina, she was not at the White House from January 24 and February 22.

Since Donald and Melania Trump’s son Barron is attending college in New York, the First Lady’s time would naturally be divided between NY and Florida. A source close to her had mentioned that she would of course be present for major White House events and would balance her time accordingly.

Melania herself had told Ainsley Earhardt in a Fox News interview on January 13, “I will be in the White House. And, you know, when I need to be in New York, I will be in New York. When I need to be in Palm Beach, I will be in Palm Beach.”

She further added, “But my first priority is, you know, to be a mom, to be a first lady, to be a wife, and once we are in on January 20, you serve the country.”

It shows how she is determined to balance her time well so that she can fulfil all her duties. While her intentions remain noble, it now remains to be seen how this bill helps to protect and make the lives of victims of deepfake po— better.