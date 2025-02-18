Donald Trump is Extremely Strict With Raising Barron Trump—Is this Why Barron is Seeing Early Fame & Success?

Barron Trump, Donald and Melania Trump’s youngest son who just graduated in 2024 is now a Freshman at NYU. However, being the President’s son comes with both perks and some cons. For instance, Barron’s security details ensure that he is never allowed to participate in certain kinds of activities.

Barron is also not huge on making public appearances but he went viral during the inauguration that took place in Washington DC on January 20. This has now led to a major throwback video of Donald Trump setting some parental rules for 5 years old Barron who is seen to be getting ready for the first day of school.

This older video from CNN shows @realDonaldTrump giving a young Barron Trump fatherly instruction before he goes off to school. He told him to get all A’s, and when he’s older, no drugs, no alcohol, no cigarettes, and no tattoos! That’s one thing we’re missing—more parents being… pic.twitter.com/40r2dc2V1A — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) November 19, 2024

In the video, which was initially posted by CNN, Trump is seen to be saying “I want all A’s. No drugs, no alcohol, no cigarettes and you know what else no tattoos.” He is saying this to a suit wearing and smart looking Barron and ensuring that he knows what is expected of him from a very early age.

This video has especially been praised by Reverend Franklin Graham, who, after sharing the video on X, said, “There’s one thing we’re missing – more parents being parents.” He further added, “This older video from CNN shows @realDonaldTrump giving a young Barron Trump fatherly instruction before he goes off to school. That’s one thing we’re missing-more parents being parents.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @barrontrump.2025

Encouraging the clean lifestyle that Trump insisted his son to have, Franklin Graham emphasized on the importance of parents being strict and clear about these rules from an early age so that they grow up to be good citizens and adults.

Moreover, he also mentioned that more parents should be like this instead of parents who often do not enforce these rules on their kids and simply let them be.

The video also reveals a tender moment between Melania Trump and Barron as the latter asks her mother why he needs to go to school. Melania is seen to be reassuring him that they would eat lunch together and then proceed to things like “reading, writing and arithmetic.”

Besides being constantly under the media scrutiny for various reasons, the Trump family is now being discussed for their parental ways as Melania Trump shared her experience as a parent to Parenting.com. She mentioned, “[Donald Trump] didn’t change diapers and I am completely fine with that. It is not important to me. It’s all about what works for you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barron Trump (@barrotrump)

She further added, “And we know our roles. I didn’t want him to change the diapers or put Barron to bed. I love every minute of it.” Her comments show her the parental roles were clearly divided at the Trump household, as she did most of the hands-on things and Donald Trump was majorly for instructions and setting the rules that are to be followed by the children.

With the aforementioned video going viral and Barron being a huge topic of discussion on social media, it now remains to be seen what else comes out about young Barron besides the already revealed strange bathroom protocol he had in Florida.