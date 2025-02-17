Donald Trump’s ‘Special Nickname’ for Barron That’s Likely to Upset His Other Children

People may not agree with everything Melania Trump does, but they can not disagree with her decision to keep Barron Trump away from the media before he was ready.

Donald Trump has a houseful of children from his three marriages, but he has hardly shown any affection for his kids other than Ivanka. His affiliation with his eldest daughter sometimes gets uncomfortable, too.

The public, in general, was unaware of Tiffany’s existence before she started joining her father on the campaign trail during Trump’s first election. As for other Trump Sons, he has never praised them in public. The mockery of his affection for his sons has always been a part of late-night show sketches and jokes.

Apparently, Trump took regular pleasure in pointing out that his sons — Trump Jr. and Eric — “were in the back of the room when God handed out brains.” Source: Fire and Fury by Michael Wolff pic.twitter.com/z5A6QtqlIl — Tasneem Nashrulla (@TasneemN) January 4, 2018

However, if there is someone in his family Trump really sees himself in, it’s his youngest son, Barron.

Barron literally exploded on the media scene during Trump’s inauguration. The 6’7” tall young man with impeccable manners where he greeted all his father’s opponents caught everyone’s eyes.

One can say his mother raised him well and that he looked more polished and well-behaved than Elon Musk.

Barron Trump speaks three languages, as per his parents, although the third language has not yet been clarified. Barron Trump speaks with his grandmother in Slovenian, as per Melania, and his English bears a slight accent. When a few years back, Larry King pointed it out to Melania, she laughed, saying yes, that’s because he spends most of his time with his mother.

There have been some tall claims about Barron being fluent in several languages and being a chess prodigy, but they seem a little outlandish and not with any proof.

Donald Trump is seemingly very proud of his youngest son and his achievements. He has called him the “smart one,” a nickname he has never bestowed on any of his other children.

Barron is now eighteen and a student at New York University. He is also renowned for being a bit of a ladies man. The 18-year-old stirred quite a stir in his father’s campaign trail and voted for the first time in last year’s election.

NEW: Trump gives his son, Barron, an epic shout-out, and Barron takes it in like a total rock star. “Then I have a very tall son named Barron. Has anyone ever heard of him?” “He knew the youth vote… And he was saying, Dad, you got to go out and do this [podcast] or that one.”… pic.twitter.com/R6XIIuOI2b — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) January 20, 2025

In order to portray his father as a viable option for Americans of all ages, he was instrumental in winning over younger people. He advised Trump to visit different podcasts, including Joe Rogan. A move, Trump believes, helped him gain young followers. Trump was so enthralled by this move that he specifically introduced Barron during his inauguration ceremony.

By keeping a low profile in comparison to his father and two older brothers, Barron has captivated Trump’s followers. He has no social media accounts, at least no official ones. He has been called witty, humorous, and very respectful of elders around him.

With qualities like these, no wonder Donald Trump claims that he sees himself in Barron and gave him the precious nickname.