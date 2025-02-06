Donald Trump’s Sneaky Shade at Don Jr. Will Have You Cracking Up!

Trumps are not religious people, no matter how much they portray themselves to be. They can carry all the bibles they may want to, but the truth is very well known.

Maybe that’s why President Trump has finally abandoned the pretence of being religious now that he is in his second and final term in office with Congress, the Senate, and the Supreme Court on his side. He very publicly didn’t put his hand on the Bible during his swearing-in ceremony either.

But now Donald Trump is out to poke fun at his son, though in a subtle manner. It’s like those jokes: those who know, know those who don’t, don’t.

While giving a speech on February 6th, at the National Prayer Breakfast, President Trump put on his mask of a religious person as he stood in front of the people and told the story of Don Jr. finding God.

President Trump told those in attendance how shaken up Don jr was after his father was shot at Butler, Pennsylvania, during the 2024 election campaign in an apparent assassination attempt.

Full clip of Trump assassination attempt, from moment first shots were fired to him leaving PA rally in Secret Service motorcade. Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/LvnSs8WdTW — AF Post (@AFpost) July 14, 2024

The president narrated the story about how Don Jr. was certain that “God was watching” that day, which guaranteed the president’s safety. Don Jr. thought that “someone had to have saved you,” he said. I believe I recognize who it is. This may sound comforting and assuring coming from a son to his father that god was watching over us however this is the Trump family.

If God is watching over Trump, he is not happy. Don Jr. and his father, President Donald Trump, may not like the idea of god being watchful over the most powerful family in the world, claiming to be god-fearing, all the while basically wrecking through the 10 commandments.

Before attempting to portray himself as a man of religious convictions, Donald Trump Jr. might want to keep in mind that one of the Ten Commandments is a clear prohibition against adultery. It certainly raised eyebrows when model Bettina Anderson attempted to oust her alleged beau to the public before his formal announcement of his separation from ex-fiance Kimberly Guilfoyle.

LIKE FATHER….LIKE SON

Don Jr is just like Daddy, a cheating, womanizing, disrespectful adulterer. While still engaged to Kimberly, he publicly flaunts his fling with the new lady in his life. Trump & son have no respect for women & their sense of entitlement is repugnant! pic.twitter.com/20pIaDQ1WI — Padrat (@Padrat2) December 11, 2024

However, since he and Guilfoyle began dating when Don Jr. was still married to his ex-wife Vanessa Trump, which ultimately led to Vanessa’s divorce, adultery appears to be a trend for Don Jr.

Adultery is not something Don Jr. learned on his own. He has, after all, seen his father cheat on his mother. Then, he cheats on the other women with his current wife and cheats on her as an adult movie actress.

Considering the chain of adulterous relationships Donald Trump has had, one wonders if he is in a position to take a swing at his son’s newfound faith when Trump calls himself a family man.

One also has to wonder how much Kimberly Gillfoyle and Stormi Daniel laugh at the claims of god choosing the Trump family to lead the nation when they clearly are not leading the life god asked his pupils to.

Wonder and laugh, as we all do.