Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. Were Doomed from the Beginning, Here’s PROOF

As 2024 ended, Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. said goodbye to their relationship.

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle were some of the most known couples in the MAGA world and, one might assume, most loved one too. However, what was seen on the surface wasn’t what stayed hidden beneath.

Not everything was golden with the golden couple, and finally, by the end of 2024, the couple split.

Don Jr. is said to have cheated on Ms. Guilfoyle with a new lady love, Bettina Anderson, though one can’t be sure, since there was no media announcement made for the split.

Donald Trump Jr. appears to have parted ways with fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle, photographed hand-in-hand with socialite Bettina Anderson.

However, insiders will tell you that the split didn’t come as a surprise to anyone and what broke the camel’s back was not one affair or one misconduct but a series of indiscretions.

Ex-Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle and the New York real estate business tycoon Donald Trump Jr. got together in 2018, soon after Don Jr. filed for divorce from his wife of 12 years, Vanessa Trump. After dating for two years, Don Jr. popped the question to Kimberly though the wedding plans were never drawn.

Even after being in a relationship for such a long time, Kimberly Guilfoyle was not particularly a fond member of the Trump circle. It has been said that Donald Trump was not keen on having Kimberly as a part of his family due to her outrageous behavior.

Ivanka Trump also didn’t like the ex-Fox News host as on many occasions, Ms. Guilfoyle has tried to upstage the first daughter.

It was a known anecdote in the Republican circle that Kimberly Guilfoyle joined Trump for the 4th of July celebration after first being Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend. However, the evening went so bad that she was not invited to the Thanksgiving party, and that all is thanks to Ivanka Trump putting her foot down.

This animosity between Kimberly Guilfoyle and Ivanka went on for a few more years when she famously cropped Kimberly Guilfoyle from Tiffany Trump’s wedding photo.

Ivanka Trump posts photo from Tiffany Trump's wedding with Kimberly Guilfoyle, who was wearing all black, cropped out.

But one can’t put all the blame on Ivanka Trump when her boyfriend didn’t try to protect her from the media. In 2018, when Kimberly Guilfoyle decided to leave the Fox News Network, the headlines dragged her for sexual misconduct at her old employers and alleged that she left the network as part of her “deal.”

Rupert Murdoch appears to confirm that Kimberly Guilfoyle left Fox News due to 'inappropriate' behavior, after reports claimed she faced a sexual harassment accusation. Hey Don Jr. It appears your lady has same sex proclivities. Isn't this a no no for GOP?

While Kimberly Guilfoyle vehemently denied the allegations, what no one saw was the support from her boyfriend. Maybe because it didn’t come. Not once did Donald Trump Jr. make any effort to side with his girlfriend.

Even the president himself tried to maintain a distance from Kimberly. The Ex-Fox News host had known President Donald Trump long before she got into a relationship with Donald Trump Jr., yet the president never warmed up to her enough to accept her in his circle.

One might wonder that after numerous cheating allegations on Donald Trump Jr., the display of his affection for Bettina Anderson publicly in August 2024, and the cold shoulder from her boyfriend’s family, why was Kimberly Guilfoyle still engaged to Donald Trump Jr.? Why did she not call the quits? And the answer might be – name and power. Being Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend comes with a power in the social circle that Kimberly Guilfoyle was probably relishing a bit too much.

There could be no better representative of the United States in Greece than Kimberly Guilfoyle. 🇬🇷🇺🇸

The power was so much so that even after the break-up, Kimberly Guilfoyle was named the Ambassador to Greece. This could be a win-win situation for both parties. Where Kimberly Guilfoyle is far off the mainland and away from the Trump family, she gets to enjoy the perks and privileges of being an American ambassador.