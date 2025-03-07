Health Fears Grow as Donald Trump Spits on Himself During Congress Address—‘Disgusting’ Clip Goes Viral

Donald Trump’s moment from his speech which is being labelled as “disgusting” is raising just as much alarm about his health. The President recently appeared at the Chamber of the House of Representatives to give his address to Congress. The moment that raised health concerns regarding the President comes after strong of such instances.

People and media alike have been speculating about Donald Trump’s “declining” health in the past few months. The 78-year-old was recently caught evidently limping on camera. The clip that viral on social media showed Trump walking up the stage to greet his daughter-in-law Lara Trump.

The Republican could be spotted limping as he made his way up the stage. In the video taken at Mar-a-Lago Trump could be seen dragging one of his legs behind the other. Several netizens quickly took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express their concern over the President’s health.

A user noted that Donald Trump looked “old, pale, and weak” in the video that was going viral. “There is a definite stagger/limp in Trump’s gait. Is his health failing?” another question. This incident wasn’t the only one that alarmed netizens.

Trump’s recent meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron also brought reasons for concern. People quickly noticed a strange detail about Trump’s appearance in the pictures from the meet.

The politician’s hand seemed “bruised” while he extended his hand in a handshake. Observant social media users noted how Queen Elizabeth sported similar marks on her hands a few days before her demise. Several netizens speculated that the marks were from Trump’s hand being bandaged.

The most recent moment that struck another debate about the President’s health came from his address to Congress speech. A clip that shows Trump spitting on himself is going viral on social media.

In the clip, spit flies from his mouth and lands directly on Donald Trump’s suit-clad arm. The spit just lays there unnoticed as the President continues his speech in the chamber. Netizens wasted no time to hop on the internet to dub the moment as “disgusting.”

“That was a lie jumping out of his mouth,” one user commented. Other users speculated that the thing that flew out of Trump’s mouth was not spit at all but a tonsil stone. “That’s still only like the 8th grossest thing to come out of his mouth tonight,” one user wrote while seemingly referring to Trump’s speech.

The President revealed several agendas that he plans to see through by the end of his term. Trump confirmed his decision to impose heavy tariffs on goods imported from Mexico, Canada, and China during the speech.

He also thanked Elon Musk for his contribution to the DOGE. The President credited the Tesla CEO for his “hard work.” Trump also mentioned how he had received an “important letter” from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

A poll conducted by the Daily Mail showed that the people were pleased with Donald Trump’s address to Congress. The speech got a 57 per cent approval rating from the people. Only 32 per cent of the people who took the poll voted against the President’s speech.