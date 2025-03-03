Donald Trump’s Limp Raises Alarms—Is He Hiding Any Serious Health Condition?

Donald Trump‘s recent appearance has yet again evoked speculation about his deteriorating health. The President could be seen limping in the recent video that was taken at an event at the Mar-a-lago. This comes after netizens spotted a peculiar detail during Trump’s meeting with the French President.

French President Emmanuel Macron recently visited the White House to meet with Donald Trump. People were quick to notice Trump’s “bruised” hand in the photos taken during the official meeting.

The pictures immediately raised alarm amongst the netizens as speculation on the matter started. A user took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to note that the marks on Donald Trump’s hand resemble an IV bruise.

“There are a lot of pics with bandages and bruises. You would think our press would be inquiring about his health,” the same user wrote. A few people also noted that the 78-year-old’s bruised hand looked eerily similar to the Queen of England’s hand.

What raised even more alarm was when someone made a concerning observation about Queen Elizabeth’s bruises. Someone noted that the bruise on the Queen’s hand had started appearing more prominent a week before she passed away.

The recent video that has gained attention has led to rumors about Trump’s health deteriorating. In the clip, Trump walks up on stage to join his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump. The President’s limp was so obvious it was caught on the camera. He can be seen dragging one of his legs behind the other one while he walks up on the stage.

What do you notice in this video of Donald Trump and Elon Musk walking in on an event at Mar-a-Lago today? pic.twitter.com/MISKUyro7B — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) March 2, 2025

“Trump has DISASTER SUNDAY as he LIMPS AROUND,” read the caption that accompanied the video posted to Reddit. Another clip of the moment was posted to X, where netizens discussed Trump’s evident limp.

“He’s limping?” one user questioned. “Trump is old, pale, weak & limping on his right leg,” another noted while reposting the clip. “There is a definite stagger/limp in Trump’s gait. Is his health failing?” a third questioned.

Another video of the President getting out of a gold cart while he drags his leg has also gained traction on social media. A user in the comments section speculated that the President’s strange stride might be due to a “pulled muscle.” While others were adamant that the limp seemed very permanent.

🚨 WATCH: After months of footage showing 80 year old Trump dragging his right leg, new video from yesterday’s golf outing shows him struggling to step out of a cart—his legs looking far from stable. What’s going on here? pic.twitter.com/EENBARsPHO — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) March 2, 2025

Several users also noted that Donald Trump’s age was a probably a factor for the strange walk. “Actually, this is what happens when you get old… nothing more,” one user wrote. “Old age. Happens to everyone,” another person defended. “Hes old!! Very old!!” a third added.

The video also gave birth to another bizarre conspiracy theory. Netizens started speculating about Donald Trump hiding a “prosthetic leg” beneath his trousers. “Prosthetic right leg,” one user simply commented without any further explanation.

“Ooooo what if he’s got a bionic leg now,” a third netizen speculated. Another person alleged that the President was unfit to run the country. The user claimed that Trump was “too old and cognitively impaired” to be President.