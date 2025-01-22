Lara Trump and husband, Eric Trump, along with their two children, California and Luke, made a stylish appearance at her father-in-law, Donald Trump’s, Presidential Inauguration ceremony on January 20.

Her outfit did not steal the show, instead, it was her looks that took the Internet by storm. However, it wasn’t in a good way, as Netizens claimed that her face looked puffier than before. They also suggested that her face looked different due to botched aesthetic procedures, sparking rumors of the Trump family member having gone under the knife.

I think they got their Botox done too soon.. or Lara is losing her false eyelashes.. something is up with her eyes tonight. pic.twitter.com/PeBYiPk00y — Rita (@RitasReel) January 20, 2025

For the occasion, the former co-chair of the Republican National Committee, flaunted a sophisticated navy ensemble, donning a long, double-breasted coat from Rabanne. She also carried a fitted silhouette, with a textured chevron finish and frayed details at the hem and cuffs.

The coat was covered with silver-toned buttons and a slender high neckline. She styled her outfit with minimal makeup, sleek blonde waves, and understated accessories. Lara, who is a mother of two, coordinated her kid’s outfits as well. Luke, her son, wore a tailored navy blue suit and paired it with a red tie while Carolina, her daughter, wore a navy cape coat that had red piping details.

The family’s well-coordinated look was completed by Eric Trump who wore a classic black overcoat. He completed his look with a pale blue tie and dress shoes. But, it looks like most of the Netizens were focusing on what they felt was a “totally unrecognizable” face of Lara.

However, this is not the first time that Lara has been subjected to plastic surgery rumors. Discussions surrounding her appearance have been circulating amongst X users since November. Many have drawn comparisons between her earlier looks and recent photos of Lara Trump with Eric.

After the inauguration, Lara Trump was trolled for what the Internet calls the “Mar-A-Lago Makeover” as the pictures that came out after the festivities quickly went viral. Social media users noticed the changes in her appearance, with one user saying, “I think they got their Botox done too soon.. or Lara is losing her false eyelashes.. something is up with her eyes tonight.”

Love Lara Trump did she have some bad plastic surgery. She doesn’t look the same,her face looks strange. I’m not being mean. — Renee Antaya (@ReneeAntaya1776) January 20, 2025

An X user joked, “Which of them has had the most plastic surgery? Both are totally unrecognizable from their former selves.” A person even claimed, “What I noticed today was how every woman over 40 has the same work done to her face. Lara Trump, Kim Guilfoyle, Kristi Noem, Carrie Underwood, etc are all just trying to look like Kai Trump. The Mar-A-Lago makeovers are out of control. Ivanka looks remarkably like a blonde Kimberly Guilfoyle now. Lara & Kristi Noeme are almost identical.”

Social media users did not shy away from asking, “How does Trump tell them all apart? Or is it so he can recognize the female members of the tribe?” A comment read, “Love Lara Trump did she have some bad plastic surgery. She doesn’t look the same, her face looks strange. I’m not being mean.”

A more sarcastic comment said, “Lara Trump has so much cosmetic surgery done she looks like a Bratz doll.” Another person wondered, “What’s up with Lara Trump’s eyes?”