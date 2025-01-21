Trump’s Son Eric Was Caught Making ‘Illuminati Hand Gesture’, Wife Lara Whispers To Stop

Lara Trump appeared to be correcting her husband, Eric Trump’s pose during the family photo at father-in-law Donald Trump’s inauguration. The couple stood with the MAGA family just before the swearing-in ceremony when Eric was spotted awkwardly positioning his arms in front of Lara.

Lara Trump was seen whispering something to Eric, who then adjusted his hand position. However, the interaction did not go unnoticed by online audiences. This further sparked a wave of conspiracy theories. An individual commented on X, “God, we are never going to be free of the Illuminati,” with images of Eric and Lara which circulated instantly. Eric’s hand gestures suggested that he was signaling to the infamous secret society.

This is the ‘Tip of the Spear’ hand gesture that President Trump uses regularly. It is anti-Illuminati and anti-Satanic. Eric is proudly showing the bad guys that God is now in charge worldwide. It is very significant.pic.twitter.com/kxm585r85B — Dr Russell McGregor (@KillAuDeepState) January 20, 2025

Another individual noted, “Really it was so apparent his wife told him to stop,” as they referred to Lara whispering to Eric, which was caught on a video. An user added, “This hand gesture is definitely intentional.” An observer also alleged, “Lara tapping his arm and glancing down at his display and telling him to stop it. None of this is accidental. They’re all in on it.”

However, it was not all criticism, some even defended the first son, as they argued that a person can also adopt a similar hand venture unintentionally. “I had no idea I joined myself since I do the same,” a user admitted. Another remarked, “My dad used to do that and he was in no way Illuminati or Masonic.’ A user suggested Eric’s hands were showcasing power stance: “It’s a symbol of firmness. Nothing more, nothing less.” Another commented, “’Square and compass Freemason signal.”

The Freemasons are a charitable and social organization that dates back to the Middle Ages. The fraternity which is male-only used secret passwords and rituals and often are linked to several conspiracy theories over years now.

The Freemasons use symbols that consist of a compass, a square and a letter G that denotes God. As per the Freemasons website, ‘The square and compasses are considered to be the tools of the architect and builder, which are used to teach the lessons of the symbolic lodge.’ George Washington was a Freemason and had joined the Lodge at Fredericksburg, Virginia aged 20.

In the chat we aren’t getting consensus on Eric’s hands. Was he flashing the Illuminati “ROC” sign? Or the TIP OF THE SPHERE? Trump, on the other hand, flashes the reverse of the Roc…The tip of the spear. He is trolling the Cabal. He’s taking away their power that they… pic.twitter.com/vdFO3sIfmR — Alma Gentil (@Chinoy200096633) November 5, 2024

Eric was also accused of showing the illuminati symbol, which has been the talk of internet users since long. The Illuminati denotes a number of historic groups, some fictional and some real, with several claims and aims of enlightenment. In today’s time, the Illuminati has been associated with the elites. A-listers like Trump, Jay-Z and Beyonce are accused of being involved with the group.

However, in the 18th century the Illuminati was indeed a secret society. But today the name is linked to fictional groups and has a number of conspiracy theories surrounding the same. Some believe that the organization still continues to operate and manipulate global events. However, there is no substantial evidence to prove this.