Eric and Lara Trump's Wedding Photo Shows Just How Much They've Changed Over the Years

Donald Trump isn't the only one reflecting on the past—his family is on a similar spree too. To celebrate her and Eric Trump's tenth anniversary, Lara Trump shared a 2014 wedding photo on November 8. Fans got a glimpse of their journey over the years in a heartwarming way. And, despite the passage of time, it's clear that their changes mirror the significant shifts in the nation during the MAGA movement.

In the picture, a young Eric walked alongside Lara, looking sharp with his hair slicked back. Lara, exuding confidence, looked stunning with her long blonde hair flowing in the wind. Her toned arms were on display, and it would take a second glance to spot her in the white wedding gown. Lara's appearance has clearly changed since then, especially compared to her alleged pre-surgery look. Her transformation is hard to miss. Eric has also undergone a significant change over the years. He looks almost unrecognizable now, a testament to what many have called the remarkable effects of modern dentistry.

Lara continues to advocate for the Trump family and their political objectives despite the fact that her appearance has altered significantly. Since March 2024, she has served as co-chair of the Republican National Committee and has expressed her desire to see Donald return to the White House. Back in July this year, Lara expressed her belief that Americans were 'desperate to get Donald Trump back in office,' citing his accomplishments during his previous term despite the 'negative coverage' he faced, as per The Sun.

Eric Trump and his wife Lara attend the opening Trump Turnberry's new golf course the King Robert The Bruce course on June 28, 2017 in Turnberry, Scotland. (Cover Image Source: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Over the years, Lara's influence in politics has grown significantly. After working as a broadcaster, she rose to prominence in the Republican Party. She has also drawn notice at numerous GOP gatherings, such as the Republican National Convention in 2024. She made a speech there that energized the party and raised a significant amount of funds.

Lara still enjoys living a luxurious life with her husband Eric despite having a full political schedule. They live a short drive from her father-in-law's Mar-a-Lago club in a multimillion-dollar mansion in a posh neighborhood of Florida. The pair has a very lavish lifestyle. From their fashionable outfits to luxurious automobiles and ski holidays to Aspen, it's all attracted the notice of some of Lara's followers who can’t help but admire it, as per The List.

Eric and Lara Yunaska met back in 2008 when they were hanging out with friends. They started dating just three months after that. Eric, who was working for the Trump Organization at the time, immediately caught Lara's eye, as she was 'immediately intrigued' by him when she spotted him across the room. Over the following five years, their bond deepened, and in 2013, at the Trump Seven Springs estate in Bedford, New York, Eric proposed to Lara. He made use of a platinum and diamond ring from Ivanka Trump's now-closed jewelry line.