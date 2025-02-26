Donald Trump’s recent meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron is getting a lot of attention but for unforeseen reasons. While the meeting was about the Russia-Ukraine war and the French President also presented his opposing views from Trump as he mentioned Russia was the aggressor in the war, it is Trump’s bruised right hand that is getting all the attention.

Given the fact that the meeting was covered from multiple angles, it became difficult to ignore the bruise that Trump had on his right hand. There were natural concerns over his health and one user posted on Elon Musk owned X, “It appears to be an IV bruise, and it happens a lot to Trump. There are a lot of pics with bandages and bruises. You would think our press would be inquiring about his health.”

Trump is now 78 years old, and given his age, it is only natural to be worried about his health. Moreover, in recent times and during the presidential campaign, Trump has shown signs of declining health. As it is public knowledge, the current American President is not really a fan of healthy eating, and that might very well have adverse effects on his age now that he is approaching 80.

Another user on X went as far as comparing Trump’s health condition with that of Queen Elizabeth’s before she had passed away, given the kind of similarity that their pictures are showing.

It should be noted here that Queen Elizabeth had passed away at the ripe age of 96 and her 70-year reign is the longest in the monarchy history of England. While comparing the similarities between pictures of Elizabeth and Donald Trump, a user on X wrote, “Queen Elizabeth had similar bruising on her hands when they kept dragging her out to entertain various people in the last week of her life. Glad Getty Images is paying attention to Trump’s health since the doctors around him are claiming he’s the healthiest man in history.”

Queen Elizabeth had similar bruising on her hands when they kept dragging her out to entertain various people in the last week of her life. Glad Getty Images is paying attention to trump’s health since the doctors around him are claiming he’s the healthiest man in history. https://t.co/JlYnwj3daX pic.twitter.com/OHhDuGi4OV — Marrrrcussss (@Marrrrcussss) February 25, 2025

While there has been no official update from Trump or his family’s side regarding his health, Scott Galloway, a marketing professor at NYU’s Stern School of Business, mentioned that it was highly likely that Trump might pass away while being in the office and that would mean JD Vance would probably become the next President of America.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voice of America (@voanews)

However, these speculations do not seem to bother Donald Trump as he has been doing as he pleases along with Elon Musk by his side. The duo recently made huge cuts in the workforce of the USAID, and they cited budget reasons behind the move. Trump also supported Musk’s weekend email that demanded the accomplishments of federal employees over the previous week.

With pictures of Trump’s bruises doing rounds on social media and X overflowing with concerns from various users, it now remains to be seen if Trump or any of his family members come forward with any kind of explanation.