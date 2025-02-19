Melania Eats Clean, Trump Won’t Touch Sushi—What Does the Trump Family Eat Every Day?

Like any other family, the Trump family also does not stand united regarding food. While some Donald Trump’s food choices were previously referred to as “poison” by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Melania and Ivanka Trump lean towards healthy eating.

Their other three children Eric, Tiffany, and Donald Jr. reportedly have quite individual preferences regarding their foods. While Trump himself is quite a fan of fast food, he links his liking to a matter of cleanliness. In a 2016 interview with CNN, Trump had mentioned, “I think you’re better off going there than maybe someplace that you have no idea where the food’s coming from. It’s a certain standard.”

Shakes and smoothies seem to be something that the whole Trump family loves. However, here also their choices differ as Donald Trump’s choice of shakes do not really match with those of Melania and Ivanka.

While Trump prefers vanilla and chocolate malted shakes, Ivanka’s preference lies on the healthier side as she likes to start her day with shakes that contain ingredients like banana, creatine, cacao etc. In the case of smoothies, she likes the ones that have plain Greek yoghurt, kale, almonds, raw honey etc.

Melania also likes to have healthy smoothies with ingredients like celery, spinach, and olive oil. While she likes to maintain a healthy lifestyle, her favorite food is the chicken Parmesan at Jean-Georges.

One common favorite food of the family, especially of the younger generation of the Trumps happens to be sushi. Tiffany Trump has reportedly been spotted multiple times at different sushi places. Eric Trump and Donald Jr. also enjoy sushi occasionally and the same goes for Ivanka and Jared Kushner, her husband. However, Trump does not like sushi at all and he has been very clear about it.

As it is already quite clear that Melania and Ivanka are into healthy eating, it is no wonder that they like fruits. Trump however, does not seem to care much about these things as his other favorite thing is diet cock, which for sure does not have many dietary benefits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump)

Moreover, given his love for fast food, it is no wonder that Trump is a huge consumer of McDonald’s and his typical order consists of two Filet-O-Fish, two Big Macs, and a shake. Trump is also a fan of stakes but how he likes it had caused quite a stir a while back.

It has been revealed that the American President likes his steak well done and laced with ketchup. This had appeared atrocious to a huge number of people and Anthony Bourdain, while commenting on Trump’s preference of stake, had said to Town & Country, “It hurts me. I think that’s a window into his soul.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nostalgic Visuals (@nostalgicvisualsworld)

Trump also appears to have a unique way of eating his pizza. He mentioned to US Weekly back in 2010, “I scrape the toppings off my pizza — I never eat the dough.” TIME had later reported that Trump generally does not eat the crust of the pizza and uses fork and knife to “keep the weight down at least as good as possible.”

As it’s evident, the Trump family is not much different from any other family when it comes to food choices.