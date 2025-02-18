Melania Trump Eats This One Meal Every Day—And It’s Nothing Like Her Husband’s Diet

Donald Trump is very well known for his habit of indulging in a meal packed with fast food and Diet Coke. However, the First Lady, Melania Trump, follows a very different approach to nutrition.

Unlike the President, who has been seen enjoying McDonald’s on Air Force One and reportedly consuming up to 12 Diet Cokes a day, Melania’s meal choices are fresh and very organic. Lady Trump is committed to a nutrient-rich diet to ensure she eats at least seven servings of fruit daily. Notably, she practices strict portion control, too. Though she occasionally treats herself to ice cream or dark chocolate, her routine is very much disciplined overall.

But there’s one meal she never skips—a smoothie packed with superfoods and essential nutrients.

Melania’s Daily Superfood Smoothie

Melania once shared the exact recipe for the “everyday delicious and healthy breakfast” she swears by in a Facebook post. That revealed a powerhouse blend of ingredients:

Spinach

Celery

Carrots

Blueberries

Apple

Orange juice

Lemon juice

Fat-free yogurt

Olive oil

Flax seeds

Omega-3

Vitamin D

This nutrient-packed drink is all she needs to fuel her day with essential vitamins, antioxidants, and healthy fats. Each ingredient has a role to play in maintaining good health. To start with, blueberries and spinach are rich in antioxidants, help reduce inflammation, and protect cells from damage.

Melania Trump has a lot of fruits and vegetables each day. She starts her mornings off with a superfood smoothie most days. She also loves fat-free yogurt, oatmeal and an occasional diet soda. pic.twitter.com/RgcqS2zOTG — Health Digest (@HealthDigestUS) December 8, 2020

Other ingredients are Carrots add fiber, vitamin A, and potassium. Moving to the following ingredients are flaxseeds, which provide omega-3, which is crucial for brain function and heart health. Last but not the least is the Olive oil. Well, yes, that is an unusual smoothie ingredient, but it has additional antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties.

A Stark Contrast to Donald Trump’s Eating Habits

Melania’s approach to food couldn’t be more different from her husband’s unending love for fast food. Donald Trump has repeatedly been vocal about his preference for quick, greasy meals over fresh, homemade dishes. During his first term as president, he even served fast food at official White House events.

At a 2019 event for the North Dakota State Bison college football team, Trump defended his decision to serve a buffet of McDonald’s, Wendy’s, and Burger King. He stated, “We could have had chefs, we could have, but we got fast food because you know what, I know you people very well.”

Donald Trump’s diet: Steak (well done)

McDonald’s

Ice cream

Diet coke

Pizza Hut

Wendy’s

KFC …and you’re asking if something is organic or not? Study antifragility pic.twitter.com/xIVUaeXzdV — Mr Overprayed (@MrOverprayed) January 25, 2025

Melania’s Smoothie Wins Over Fans

Trump’s eating habits might have been a reason to spark some discussions online. However, Melania’s smoothie recipe has been a hit among her fans, and many people have even praised its delicious taste and health benefits.

One admirer had commented on her Facebook post, “Thank you so much! It won’t make me as beautiful as you, but I hope it will help some.” Another comment read, “You are a sweetheart!! Thanks for the recipe!!” A third user wrote, “I made this smoothie. It was great. Except I used frozen spinach cubes. Delicious.”

Well, it is pretty clear that Melania is committed to treating her body with nutrient-packed meals—one smoothie at a time.