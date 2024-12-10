Resurfaced Video Reveals Melania Trump's Diet Plan— And It's Not as Healthy as You'd Think

Melania Trump is known to follow a strict organic diet. "Melania famously watches every bite she takes," a close source confirmed to Page Six in November. Recently a resurfaced 2019 video by Inside Edition also uncovered the former model's healthy palate. The clip outlined Melania's obsession with 'portion sizes.' It reported that she starts her day with a vegetable smoothie—a blend of spinach, carrots, blueberries, apple juice, and fat-free yogurt. Additionally, she also consumes seven pieces of 'fresh' fruit each day, with apples and peaches reportedly being her favorites. However, what Melania enjoys the most is a cheat meal of chicken parmesan from the posh Jean-Georges restaurant at the Upper West Side Trump International Hotel.

According to Marca, the President-elect, on the other hand, is a known junk food enthusiast with Kentucky Fried Chicken and McDonald's being his favorite indulgence. In his first term, Donald Trump allegedly had a button in the Oval Office that allowed him to call for a Diet Coke whenever he wanted. He frequently eats steak, crab, shrimp, and Cobb salad. Over the years, Melania has often tried to influence her husband to choose nutritious options. "Fewer Big Macs and less KFC, and more lean protein, salad and veggies for energy to improve his overall well-being," a source said.

Elon Musk, Donald Trump and RFK Jr. eating McDonald's on the plane. pic.twitter.com/6VZcIbgyqr — PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) November 17, 2024

Melania also continued her strict food regime while traveling with her husband to other countries during his first White House term. "I made it known that I do not eat raw fish," she shared in her recent memoir, Melania. Hola Magazine reported that in May 2019, she informed her crew that she would not be eating sushi while on an official visit to Japan. Therefore, great efforts were taken to meet her demands while she dined at the Imperial Palace. Melania's six-course meal did not include any raw fish dishes.

"However, I still made an effort to try local cuisine whenever possible. That night in Tokyo, the meal was a delicious blend of flavors and textures, showcasing the best of Japanese cuisines while accommodating my preferences," she wrote in her book. Melania's crew also ensured that sushi was not served at the traditional Japanese restaurant they visited with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie Abe on the same trip.

Melania also promoted organic gardening while she was in the White House. When she invited more than a dozen kids to the garden for an event in 2017, she shared that she is a "big believer of healthy eating because it reflects on your mind and your body," Politico reported. “I encourage you to continue to eat a lot of vegetables and fruits, so you grow up healthy and take care of yourself,” she advised the younger generation. Apart from her diet, staffers at Melania's Florida estate also swear by her beauty routine. "Mar-a-Lago members say they spot her heading to the spa, to work and have regular skincare and hair treatments," an insider once revealed.