Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Indulged in Junk Food to Prove Affleck 'She Could Be The Girl He Wanted'

Jennifer Lopez is well-known for adhering to rigorous organic diet plans to preserve her toned physique. Her confidence, however, suffered after she wed Ben Affleck, who often chastised her excessive exercise regimen. A source told Life & Style Magazine, “She really resented Ben for months and has been going through a hard time because Ben always criticized her for her OTT workout routine.” The source revealed that Lopez sacrificed her diet choices to please Affleck, "She ate junk food with him just to show she could be the gal he wanted. She kept her figure, but it caused her to break away from her optimal body.”

“But now she’s going hell for leather to get it back. She’s up every morning doing lunges and squats, sweating her butt off at the gym while lining up trips to the health spa,” the source added. After heading for a divorce the Maid in Manhattan actress chose to use the summer “to get in the best shape of her life,” and plans on doing it with “a hyper diet made up of lean protein and salads and no junk whatsoever.” "It's a tough challenge but she’s enjoying it and wants Ben to see what he’s missing while flaunting what she’s got,” the source concluded. “Which will help her find a new guy when she’s good and ready.”

In 2016 her trainer Tracy Anderson told People that the Dance Again singer followed a clean and disciplined routine when it came to food. “I have her eating very clean because she needs really good fuel for all the things that she’s doing,” Anderson said. “It’s all organic and it’s all very well thought out, with the balance of very high-quality proteins and a lot of nutrient-dense food.” “Everything is fresh,” the trainer continued. “There’s nothing processed – just protein powder in a shake if we do a protein shake one day.” “She is a very balanced person, so she’s not going to miss out on Thanksgiving or a holiday with her children,” Anderson added. “That’s one of the reasons why the workout is important, and it’s so consistent – so we don’t do any kind of extreme dieting.”

According to Today, Affleck did, however, praise his ex-wife's dieting and called her a 'superhuman'. “Let me tell you something that’s going to upset you," he said while appearing on the Drew Barrymore Show. "Jennifer just eats whatever she wants and whatever she wants; cookies, ice cream, everything."

“She works out. I mean, I work out too, but I don’t magically appear to be 20 years old you know what I mean? With perfect skin and the whole thing,” he joked. “There’s no taking away the work ethic. The work ethic is real, the discipline is very real, but also the superhuman thing is real. She’s the most gorgeous woman in the world, she looks spectacular.” The ex-couple ended their almost two-year marriage on August 20, 2024, when Lopez filed for a divorce.