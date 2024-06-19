Ben Affleck Once Revealed THIS Truth About His 'Superhuman' Wife Jennifer Lopez That Bothered Him

Ben Affleck has opened up about his love for his wife and old lover, Jennifer Lopez. However, there's a catch, as he also reveals the one truth about his wife that upsets him.

The Oscar-winning actor confessed, "Let me tell you something that’s going to upset you. Jennifer just eats whatever she wants. ... Pizza, cookies, ice cream — everything," as he appeared on Drew Barrymore's talk show.

The Friday, June 14, episode witnessed Affleck sharing some of the interesting things about the couple that not everyone is aware of.

According to HuffPost, he went on to call his wife, JLo, a "superhuman," as he continued, "She works out. I mean, I work out too. But I don’t magically appear to be 20 years old. … The work ethic is real, the discipline is very real, but also the superhuman thing is real."

Adding on, the Gone Girl actor called JLo "the most gorgeous woman in the world," To which Barrymore responded by saying, "I’m swooning," and "living vicariously through romance and men appreciating women."

Continuing the interview further, Barrymore asked Affleck, "What is the random pet peeve that drives you nuts?" Getting straight to the point Affleck proceeded to answer by saying, "People who want to get paid for doing nothing."

Barrymore continued by jumping to another question, asking, "What is the moment of your life that you would want to relive again and again?" Affleck beautifully noted, "I guess, I would center the question around....so many things. Be it the birth of my children....all the things I have done with my kids. It's the joy of my life. It's the heart of life that you feel. These beautiful children are so innocent and loving, who hold you and sit on your lap and eventually turn into the "close the door" ones. So you know, I could just go on, it's the gift of life! All those moments..." Barrymore turned emotional and cheered by saying, "Yes, I love those moments so much as a parent. I know exactly what you're talking about," before moving on to the next question.

Lopez and Affleck got married after reconnecting amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to marriage. Recently, the celebrity faced scrutiny amid the speculations of separation with several tabloids running headlines of the two staying apart.

The news of their separation broke several hearts until the two appeared together with their children. None of them addressed the rumors, however, JLo acknowledged the success of her Netflix movie, Atlas. Lopez thanked her fans and said, "I just found out some great news and it’s all because of YOU!! ATLAS is #1 worldwide again this week!!! Thank you all so much!!! It may seem like there’s a lot of negativity out in the world right now … but don’t let the voices of a few drown out that there is soooo much love out there. Thank you, thank you, thank you!! I love you all so much," on her website.

As she canceled her concert tours, she wrote, "I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time."