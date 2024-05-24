Here’s Literally What Ryan Gosling Wants to Change About His Oscar Winning Hit 'La La Land'

Ryan Gosling expressed a desire for a do-over despite the box office success of La La Land. In a conversation for WSJ Magazine's The One video series, the actor revealed his inclination to redo the dance sequence from the film alongside co-star Emma Stone, specifically focusing on the one showcased in the movie's promotional poster.

"There’s a moment that haunts me where we’re dancing, Emma and I. I didn’t know this would become the poster for the movie. But I thought we were supposed to have our hands up and I thought it’d be cool to put my hand like that," Gosling confessed as he spoke about one thing he wished he could change. The Barbie actor continued to share that even though everyone told him it wasn't, he disagreed. A decision he regrets now! "Even though everyone told me it wasn’t cool, I was sure that [a flat hand] was cooler than [pointing up]. Now when I look at it — and I have to see it all the time — you know what would have been cooler than this?" the actor exclaimed as he questioned his act. "It just killed the energy that way. It was sort of like, all leading to what? Just like a lazy…I call it ‘La La Hand,'" he humorously attributed his desire.

Gosling further mentioned that dancers refer to such awkward gestures as "hamburger hands," a term he claimed not to be familiar with despite his prior dance experience. I thought it would help in La La Land and then, of course, hamburger-hands Gosling over here. It didn’t help me at all in the end," Gosling disclosed. However, Gosling was nominated for the Best Actor award at the Oscars nomination. While the movie won accolades and six Oscars altogether as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Transitioning from his portrayal of Ken in the recent Barbie blockbuster to his dynamic role in The Fall Guy, the 43-year-old actor has been drawn to projects that prioritize enjoyment. This deliberate choice was clarified by Gosling in a recent interview, where he discussed his decision to steer clear of darker projects for the time being. "I don’t really take roles that are going to put me in some kind of dark place," the actor went on to share. "This moment is when I feel like trying to read the room at home and feel like what is going to be best for all of us. The decisions I make, I make them with Eva [Mendes, his longtime love] and we make them with our family in mind first," Gosling stated. "It was sort of like, oh this will be fun for them too because even though they’re not coming to set, we’re practicing piano every day or we’re dancing or we’re singing," the actor added as he revealed why he focusses more on lighter roles now.