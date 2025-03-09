Donald Trump’s $60M Golf Course Vandalized Following His Controversial Statement

Pro-Palestine demonstrators have targeted Donald Trump’s Turnberry golf course, and it has been completely vandalized. Attacking is an understatement, as the clubhouse has been splattered with red paint, and the phrase “Gaza is not 4 sale” has been seen scrawling on the fairway.

Massive damage has been done to the greens, and pictures reveal several slogans like “F—k Trump,” “Free Palestine,” and “Free Gaza,” have been written with spray paint at the entrance of the South Ayrshire, Scotland course, as per a report by Irish Star.

The 119-year-old Turnberry golf resort was bought by the US President in April 2014 for a whopping $60million. Since then, the property has been officially named Trump Turnberry. It also features a luxury hotel and is part of his wider investment in global golf properties.

According to reports, police found this damage early Saturday morning. A spokesperson for Police Scotland stated: “Around 4.40am on Saturday, 8 March 2025, we received a report of damage to the golf course and a premises on Maidens Road, Turnberry. Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with any information is asked to contact 101, quoting reference 0636 of 8 March 2025.”

The incident was followed by Trump’s controversial remarks as he suggested that the US could potentially “own” the Gaza Strip and transform it into the “Riviera of the East.” He said during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in February – “The US will take over the Gaza Strip and we will do a job with it too.”

However, Donald Trump initially said that he was “committed to buying and owning Gaza.” However, he changed his plan and eventually claimed that the United States wouldn’t purchase the land. He said, “We’re going to have Gaza. We don’t have to buy. There’s nothing to buy. We will have Gaza.”

The President further added – “We’ll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site … level the site and get rid of the destroyed buildings.”

Only the previous month, Trump took his Truth Social platform to share an AI video—initially created as a satire by LA filmmaker Solo Avital—depicting casinos, golden statues, and belly dancers at a hypothetical ‘Trump Gaza’ resort.

It is no surprise that the video witnessed tremendous backlash as critics are of the view that it significantly whitewashes the sufferings that the people of Palestine endured at the time of relentless bombarding and bloodshed.

Besides, it seems that people have become frustrated by Trump’s statements and actions, as evidenced by the number of people who attacked his golf course, showcasing signs of revolt against the President.